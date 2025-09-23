Sophia Learning Announces Partnership with EoS Fitness, Offering Employees at the National Gym Chain Access to Online College-Level Gen Ed Courses

HERNDON, Va--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sophia Learning is proud to announce its new partnership with EoS Fitness, a national gym chain with over 8,000 employees. Through this collaboration, EoS is offering its employees access to Sophia Learning’s online, on-demand, self-paced education platform. EoS is investing in this education benefit to provide accessible learning opportunities that support employee development and retention. Sophia Learning offers more than 70 college-level gen ed courses, and students can move through courses at their own speed. All courses are ACE®-recommended for college credit and are designed to be transferred to many colleges and universities.

“At EoS, we take pride in being a learn-and-grow organization, a value that extends beyond the walls of our gyms,” said EoS Fitness Chief People Officer Helena Bermingham. “We wanted to find a meaningful way to support our team members not only in their roles here, but also in their personal and professional lives. Many of our team members are early in their careers and actively exploring their paths, and we view this partnership with Sophia Learning as an opportunity to help them accomplish just that.”

Eligible EoS Fitness employees can enroll in Sophia Learning’s suite of 70+ general education college-level courses now, with EoS covering full Sophia access for the first 100 employees. Sophia Learning’s self-paced format allows students to complete their gen ed courses in, on average, one third of the time compared with traditional semester-long courses. Courses are accessible around the clock from virtually any device. Students can take as many courses as they wish and can be actively enrolled in up to two at a time.

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price.® (HVLP) gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to being the first-choice employer for people who want to think, make decisions, do meaningful work and learn skills to serve a career. This new partnership with Sophia Learning allows employees to advance their education and grow their skillsets in areas including business, health, fitness and wellness–on their own time and at their own pace.

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to providing access to flexible and affordable pathways to higher education,” said Hunter Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Sophia Learning. “By enrolling in Sophia’s on-demand courses, EoS Fitness employees can advance their education and career goals at a pace that’s right for them.”

About Sophia Learning

Sophia is an online learning platform that allows students at any stage of their higher education journey to get started on or continue their education by taking affordable and flexible college-level general education courses. Sophia courses are ACE-recommended for college credit and are designed to be transferred to many colleges and universities. Sophia students have saved more than $1B in tuition dollars*, completed more than 1M courses, and have been awarded more than 2.9M transfer credits at receiving institutions. For more information about Sophia, visit Sophia.org. Sophia is a subsidiary of Strategic Education, Inc.

*Savings based on average annual tuition at public four-year, in-state institutions. Source: College Board Trends in College Pricing Report (2024)