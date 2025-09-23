Avenue Securities and Velocity Clearing Partner to Deliver UCITS ETF Execution, Clearing, and Custody for Retail Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenue Securities (“Avenue”) and Velocity Clearing, LLC (“Velocity”) today announced a new strategic alliance that will provide Avenue’s Brazilian clients with seamless access to UCITS ETF execution, clearing, and custody services through Velocity’s custody and clearing platform.

This collaboration combines Avenue’s rapidly growing Brazilian investor base with Velocity’s deep market expertise, advanced technology infrastructure, and scalable operational model, enabling certain individual investors to diversify their portfolios with globally recognized UCITS ETFs.

Unlocking Global Opportunities for Retail Clients

UCITS ETFs, known for their strong regulatory framework, transparency, and diversified exposure, will now be available for Avenue clients to trade efficiently and securely, supported by Velocity’s execution and clearing platform (Please note, UCIT ETFs are not available to US Investors).

Key Benefits of Trading UCITS ETFs through Velocity Clearing:

Advanced Technology: API-driven connectivity and robust trade routing systems deliver efficient, transparent, and real-time execution with seamless integration into Avenue's platform.

Scalability: A flexible and resilient operational framework capable of supporting Avenue's rapid growth and increasing transaction volumes.

A flexible and resilient operational framework capable of supporting Avenue’s rapid growth and increasing transaction volumes. Integrated Services: Execution, clearing, and custody under one umbrella, reducing operational complexity and enhancing the client experience.

Leadership Commentary

"Our collaboration with Velocity allows us to expand Avenue’s offering by bringing UCITS ETFs to our retail clients with world-class execution, clearing, and custody services," said Alexandre Artmann, chief operating officer of Avenue Securities. "This initiative is aligned with our commitment to give investors access to diverse global markets with the highest levels of efficiency and transparency."

"Velocity is excited to work closely with Avenue in delivering UCITS ETF capabilities to their clients," said Brian Schaeffer, president of Velocity Clearing. "Velocity’s expertise, technology, and scalable model are designed to empower Introducing brokers like Avenue to grow while maintaining operational excellence."

This alliance underscores both companies’ dedication to expanding market access and delivering exceptional value to investors through innovation and service quality.

About Velocity Clearing

Velocity Clearing, LLC, registered with the SEC and member of FINRA and SIPC is a leading provider of global execution, clearing, and custody solutions, leveraging technology and market expertise to serve broker-dealers, advisors, and institutional clients worldwide.

About Avenue Securities

Avenue Securities is a US based broker-dealer dedicated to empowering Brazilian based retail investors with transparent, efficient, and diversified access to global financial markets.