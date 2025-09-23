-

Avenue Securities and Velocity Clearing Partner to Deliver UCITS ETF Execution, Clearing, and Custody for Retail Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenue Securities (“Avenue”) and Velocity Clearing, LLC (“Velocity”) today announced a new strategic alliance that will provide Avenue’s Brazilian clients with seamless access to UCITS ETF execution, clearing, and custody services through Velocity’s custody and clearing platform.

This collaboration combines Avenue’s rapidly growing Brazilian investor base with Velocity’s deep market expertise, advanced technology infrastructure, and scalable operational model, enabling certain individual investors to diversify their portfolios with globally recognized UCITS ETFs.

Unlocking Global Opportunities for Retail Clients
UCITS ETFs, known for their strong regulatory framework, transparency, and diversified exposure, will now be available for Avenue clients to trade efficiently and securely, supported by Velocity’s execution and clearing platform (Please note, UCIT ETFs are not available to US Investors).

Key Benefits of Trading UCITS ETFs through Velocity Clearing:

  • Retail Market Expertise: Decades of experience servicing large-scale retail brokerage operations ensure a client-focused and compliant execution environment.
  • Advanced Technology: API-driven connectivity and robust trade routing systems deliver efficient, transparent, and real-time execution with seamless integration into Avenue’s platform.
  • Scalability: A flexible and resilient operational framework capable of supporting Avenue’s rapid growth and increasing transaction volumes.
  • Integrated Services: Execution, clearing, and custody under one umbrella, reducing operational complexity and enhancing the client experience.

Leadership Commentary
"Our collaboration with Velocity allows us to expand Avenue’s offering by bringing UCITS ETFs to our retail clients with world-class execution, clearing, and custody services," said Alexandre Artmann, chief operating officer of Avenue Securities. "This initiative is aligned with our commitment to give investors access to diverse global markets with the highest levels of efficiency and transparency."

"Velocity is excited to work closely with Avenue in delivering UCITS ETF capabilities to their clients," said Brian Schaeffer, president of Velocity Clearing. "Velocity’s expertise, technology, and scalable model are designed to empower Introducing brokers like Avenue to grow while maintaining operational excellence."

This alliance underscores both companies’ dedication to expanding market access and delivering exceptional value to investors through innovation and service quality.

About Velocity Clearing
Velocity Clearing, LLC, registered with the SEC and member of FINRA and SIPC is a leading provider of global execution, clearing, and custody solutions, leveraging technology and market expertise to serve broker-dealers, advisors, and institutional clients worldwide.

About Avenue Securities
Avenue Securities is a US based broker-dealer dedicated to empowering Brazilian based retail investors with transparent, efficient, and diversified access to global financial markets.

Contacts

Media Contacts
Rich Myers for Velocity Clearing rmyers@profileadvisors.com
Mariana Haddad for Avenue Securities mariana.haddad@avenue.us

Industry:

Velocity Clearing, LLC

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts
Rich Myers for Velocity Clearing rmyers@profileadvisors.com
Mariana Haddad for Avenue Securities mariana.haddad@avenue.us

More News From Velocity Clearing, LLC

Hanwha Life Completes Acquisition of U.S.-Based Velocity Clearing, LLC, Becoming the First Korean Insurer to Signal a Bold Expansion into North American Capital Markets

SEOUL, South Korea & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hanwha Life, South Korea’s first life insurance company, has officially completed the acquisition of a 75% stake in U.S.-based global financial services firm Velocity Clearing, LLC on July 30 (EST). The majority of the stake acquired was owned by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. The deal marks a bold strategic move into the North American capital markets—beyond Hanwha Life’s traditional insurance business. With this transaction, H...

Velocity Clearing Takes Leading Role in Strategic Alliance with Avenue Securities LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Clearing, a global financial services firm, today announced a strategic alliance with Avenue Securities, an innovative investment firm specializing in global investment solutions. In addition, Allfunds Group will provide Velocity Clearing with a platform seamlessly integrated into Velocity Clearing’s operations for accessing and distributing a variety of investment funds. By utilizing the services of Velocity Clearing and Allfunds Group, Avenue Securities wil...

South Korea’s Hanwha Life to Acquire Majority Stake in U.S.-Based Velocity Clearing, Allowing Both Companies to Target Global Markets

SEOUL, South Korea & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hanwha Life, South Korea’s first life insurance company, today announced it has agreed on the 18th to acquire a 75% stake in the parent of Velocity Clearing, a U.S.-based global financial services firm. The Velocity Clearing management team will retain the remaining minority stake. With this acquisition, Hanwha Life will secure a foothold in the U.S. financial sector, expanding access to excellent opportunities to maximize the return on investment...
Back to Newsroom