Steve Madden Deploys Fivetran to Unify Cross-Channel Marketing and Analytics Data

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced that Steve Madden, the leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward accessories, and apparel is using Fivetran to centralize their advertising, web traffic, and social engagement data from its global digital footprint. The move enables Steve Madden to streamline reporting, improve campaign performance, and gain faster insights across all channels.

“With Fivetran, we’re building the foundation to act on insights faster than ever before,” said Josh Krepon, President, US Direct to Consumer & Global Digital, Steve Madden. Share

“With Fivetran, we’re building the foundation to act on insights faster than ever before,” said Josh Krepon, President, US Direct to Consumer & Global Digital, Steve Madden. “This agility allows us to anticipate market shifts, respond to trends in real time, and continually elevate how we engage our customers.”

Steve Madden relies on Fivetran to integrate data from a wide range of platforms including Facebook Ads, Google Analytics 4, Facebook Pages, Google Search Console, TikTok Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Instagram Business, and Snapchat Ads. The retailer also leverages Fivetran’s Connector SDK to bring in custom data from additional platforms like Adform, ensuring all key performance data flows into its analytics environment automatically.

“Steve Madden exemplifies how iconic brands are pairing creativity with data-driven precision to compete in today’s digital marketplace,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. “By unifying data from global marketing platforms like Facebook Ads and Google Analytics with niche, channel-specific platforms, they’ve built a single source of truth that empowers teams to act quickly, measure impact with confidence, and continually refine the customer experience.”

By unifying these sources, Steve Madden’s marketing and analytics teams can view paid and organic performance side-by-side across all major channels, align campaign spend with engagement and conversion data, and eliminate the need for manual data pulls from multiple platforms. This consolidated view enables the company to gain timely insights that inform targeting and creative decisions, helping its teams move faster and respond more effectively to trends.

The work with Steve Madden builds on Fivetran’s momentum in helping leading global brands modernize their data infrastructure. Today, thousands of companies trust Fivetran to automate reliable and secure data movement from hundreds of sources, enabling faster insights, stronger customer engagement, and AI-ready data strategies.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, is trusted by companies like OpenAI, LVMH, Pfizer, Verizon, and Spotify to centralize data from SaaS applications, databases, files, and other sources into cloud destinations, including data lakes. With high-performance pipelines, seamless interoperability, and enterprise-grade security, Fivetran empowers organizations to modernize their data infrastructure, power analytics and AI, ensure compliance, and achieve transformative business outcomes. Learn more at Fivetran.com.