NLC Insurance Companies Selects InvoiceCloud; Payments Company Promoted to Guidewire Premier Status

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a premier solution for digitalizing premium payments and outbound claims disbursements, has been promoted to Premier tier in the Guidewire PartnerConnect program—the highest tier in the network—following a successful rollout with NLC Insurance Companies. This milestone marks InvoiceCloud’s 10th joint customer with Guidewire and reinforces the company’s momentum in delivering modernized payment experiences that improve operational efficiency and policyholder satisfaction for insurers.

Guidewire’s PartnerConnect Premier tier recognizes the top-performing partners based on criteria such as proven implementation success, certified expertise, and demonstrated impact on customer outcomes.

NLC Insurance Companies—a New England insurer serving home, auto, dwelling fire, and commercial insurance policyholders for nearly two centuries—chose InvoiceCloud for its cloud-native policyholder engagement solution that simplifies incoming premium.

With the combined power of Guidewire and InvoiceCloud, NLC policyholders now have access to streamlined, modern payment options including digital wallets, AutoPay, and IVR capabilities for payments via phone or text, in addition to traditional online bill payment routes. Other benefits of the implementation include:

Improved retention with omni-channel payment options allowing customers to pay when, how, and where they prefer.

Intelligent reminders sent via email, text, and phone help to decrease policy cancellations and late payments.

Improved reconciliations through streamlined integration with Guidewire BillingCenter.

PCI Level 1 security offered by InvoiceCloud’s platform.

“Ensuring our customers have access to the best support and technology is a top priority,” said Duc Ngo, VP and CIO of NLC Insurance Companies. “That’s where partners like InvoiceCloud and Guidewire come in. With this new integrated solution, our policyholders now have the tool they need to reduce friction in the payment process, simplify their transactions, and improve their overall experience.”

“Becoming a Premier partner is a testament to the results we’re delivering for insurers,” said Angela Abbott, SVP, Insurance of InvoiceCloud. “We’re excited to continue helping clients like NLC streamline operations and improve the policyholder experience.”

With proven Guidewire accelerators and a track record of high policyholder adoption, InvoiceCloud is helping insurers across the country modernize the payments experience—driving both customer loyalty and bottom-line performance.

“Congratulations to InvoiceCloud on its promotion to our PartnerConnect Premier tier," said Will Murphy, VP, Marketplace & Technology Alliances of Guidewire. “This promotion is a testament to InvoiceCloud’s commitment to our partnership and the industry. We look forward to our continued partnership with the InvoiceCloud team.”

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit InvoiceCloud.com.