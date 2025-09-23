Flood Risk America Launches Emergency Exit Flood Door for Safer Evacuations

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flood Risk America, a global leader in innovative flood protection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Emergency Exit Flood Door - a breakthrough product designed to provide a safe means of escape during flood emergencies.

When a flood panel seals off an entire entryway, safety requires an escape. Flood Risk America’s Emergency Escape Flood Door provides a secure exit route while keeping floodwaters out. Share

Flood Risk America’s custom flood panels protect vulnerable entryways by keeping floodwaters out. The custom design occasionally requires complete coverage of the entryway, depending on the unique vulnerabilities of the property. While this full protection is essential to keeping water out, it can make it difficult for occupants to exit once the panels are deployed ahead of a flood event. For properties or essential businesses that need to keep operating, evacuating all occupants is not an option, but leaving them inside a building without an emergency exit is also unsafe.

The company saw a clear need for a solution that offers both security and accessibility. The Emergency Exit Flood Door fills this gap, delivering reliable flood protection without sacrificing safety or functionality. Built directly into Flood Risk America’s flood panels, the escape door ensures reliable flood defense while giving occupants a safe exit when needed.

The Emergency Exit Flood Door is now available for consultation and installation services through Flood Risk America’s team of flood experts. For more information, please visit https://floodriskamerica.com/products/flood-door or contact info@floodriskamerica.com.

Flood Risk America is a trusted leader in flood protection products and services, providing innovative, American-made solutions to safeguard residential, commercial, and municipal properties. With decades of expertise and a commitment to safety and reliability, Flood Risk America continues to set the standard in comprehensive flood defense.