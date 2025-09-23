-

Flood Risk America Launches Emergency Exit Flood Door for Safer Evacuations

original The emergency exit flood door is integrated into the FRA flood panel to provide a safe escape when the panel is deployed.

The emergency exit flood door is integrated into the FRA flood panel to provide a safe escape when the panel is deployed.

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flood Risk America, a global leader in innovative flood protection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Emergency Exit Flood Door - a breakthrough product designed to provide a safe means of escape during flood emergencies.

When a flood panel seals off an entire entryway, safety requires an escape. Flood Risk America’s Emergency Escape Flood Door provides a secure exit route while keeping floodwaters out.

Share

Flood Risk America’s custom flood panels protect vulnerable entryways by keeping floodwaters out. The custom design occasionally requires complete coverage of the entryway, depending on the unique vulnerabilities of the property. While this full protection is essential to keeping water out, it can make it difficult for occupants to exit once the panels are deployed ahead of a flood event. For properties or essential businesses that need to keep operating, evacuating all occupants is not an option, but leaving them inside a building without an emergency exit is also unsafe.

The company saw a clear need for a solution that offers both security and accessibility. The Emergency Exit Flood Door fills this gap, delivering reliable flood protection without sacrificing safety or functionality. Built directly into Flood Risk America’s flood panels, the escape door ensures reliable flood defense while giving occupants a safe exit when needed.

The Emergency Exit Flood Door is now available for consultation and installation services through Flood Risk America’s team of flood experts. For more information, please visit https://floodriskamerica.com/products/flood-door or contact info@floodriskamerica.com.

Flood Risk America is a trusted leader in flood protection products and services, providing innovative, American-made solutions to safeguard residential, commercial, and municipal properties. With decades of expertise and a commitment to safety and reliability, Flood Risk America continues to set the standard in comprehensive flood defense.

Contacts

Stephen Gill
561-578-4220
sgill@floodriskamerica.com

Industry:

Flood Risk America

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#escapedoor
#flooddamage
#flooddoor
#floodescape
#floodmitigation
#floodprevention
#floodproducts
#floodprotection
#floodsafety

Contacts

Stephen Gill
561-578-4220
sgill@floodriskamerica.com

Social Media Profiles
FRA Facebook
FRA Instagram
FRA LinkedIn
FRA YouTube
More News From Flood Risk America

Flood Risk America Launches Flood Gate That Activates Automatically

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flood Risk America, a leader in flood protection solutions across North America, is proud to announce the release of its newest innovation, the Passive Automatic Flood Gate. This barrier activates automatically when floodwaters rise, providing dependable, self-activated flood protection. The Passive Automatic Flood Gate requires no human intervention, electricity, or mechanical operation. This breakthrough design offers property owners an added layer of protec...

New Flood-Resistant Pool & Spa Covers Released by Flood Risk America

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flood Risk America (FRA), a leader in custom flood protection products, has officially launched its newest innovation: Pool and Spa Hurricane Covers. A first-of-its-kind, this system is designed to prevent flooded swimming pools, sand buildup, and debris accumulation during severe weather events. This new product responds directly to a problem shared by many of FRA’s coastal clients. After hurricanes, swimming pools were left flooded, contaminated, and filled...

Flood Risk America Protects FedEx Station in Lismore NSW From Flooding

LISMORE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Station in Lismore put its custom flood barriers to the test during Cyclone Alfred. While Alfred was a lower-tier storm, its slow movement caused significant damage with heavy rain, storm surges, and strong winds to coastal areas for days before landfall. Cyclone Alfred’s impact continues to be felt in the community, with extensive clean-up efforts and insurance losses that have reached AU $1.2 billion. Many businesses and property owners faced disrupt...
Back to Newsroom