Veritone Adds ESPN Audio Content to NCAA Championships Licensing

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced an agreement with ESPN to license its extensive archive of sports audio content from NCAA Div. I Championships.

Through this relationship, ESPN will more effectively monetize its audio archives by providing content creators, including advertisers, documentary filmmakers and production companies, a seamless way to access audio from the telecasts of legendary games, emotional post-game interviews and the roars of unforgettable crowds.

“By leveraging Veritone's client base and extensive licensing experience, ESPN is making historic and culturally significant collegiate sports moments from its audio archive more accessible than ever before,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “This collaboration allows ESPN to monetize its vast library, while also empowering content creators to tell richer, more engaging stories. This is a win for ESPN, a win for creators, and a win for the fans who can now experience these iconic moments in new ways.”

Veritone's platform will transform ESPN's library to make its content discoverable and easy to license, eliminating the hassle of sourcing audio from multiple outlets and providing a one-stop solution for content creators to license the high-quality audio that enhances their work. In addition, strict approval rights ensure ESPN retains complete control over its content and brand, mitigating the risk of ESPN’s audio content being misused or used without permission.

Veritone continues to strengthen its leadership position at the intersection of sports and content licensing, showcasing how its AI-driven solutions transform static archives into dynamic, recurring digital revenue streams. Veritone is a trusted partner that helps the world’s most iconic brands preserve, protect and monetize their content in innovative and sustainable ways.

About Veritone:

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.