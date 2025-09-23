XCharge North America and Ascentium Capital Boost EV Charging Accessibility and Profitability with New Leasing Program

KYLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCharge North America (“XCharge NA”), the North American subsidiary of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ: XCH) and a provider of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions designed to strengthen the North America electrical grid, and Ascentium Capital (“Ascentium”), a division of Regions Bank that specializes in small-business equipment financing solutions, announced a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to accelerate EV charging infrastructure in the U.S. by making charging equipment more affordable and profitable for small-business owners.

Together, XCharge NA and Ascentium designed a financing structure built around the concept of providing new revenue streams for small businesses that wish to host EV charging stations at various locations. The public DC fast charger segment is projected to grow at a 14% compound annual rate through 2040 in the U.S., generating $3.3 billion in annual market value. XCharge NA and Ascentium’s financing program gives small businesses an opportunity to capitalize on this growing market without relying on federal funding or government incentives. Unlike Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) models, where charge point operators earn a percentage of the revenue, lessees of the EV charging equipment have the opportunity to earn the full revenue.

Modeled after a financing structure used by the automotive industry, XCharge NA and Ascentium’s financing program offers a flexible, low-risk solution to EV charging asset management. In addition to DC fast-charging capabilities—with power outputs of up to 400kW—chargers in the program can be easily relocated between sites as needed. Other program highlights include:

Affordable Procurement of EV Charging Equipment: Lessees can procure charger installation for a reasonable monthly rate, making the acquisition of EV charging equipment more affordable without a large upfront capital expenditure.

Lessees can procure charger installation for a reasonable monthly rate, making the acquisition of EV charging equipment more affordable without a large upfront capital expenditure. Reduced Upfront Capital Expenditure : XCharge NA units integrate with existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly civil works, major grid upgrades, or dedicated transformer installations.

: XCharge NA units integrate with existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly civil works, major grid upgrades, or dedicated transformer installations. Faster Implementation: Both GridLink and C6 chargers offer faster implementation times than standard fast-charging units, meaning lessees can get charging stations up and running more quickly.

Both GridLink and C6 chargers offer faster implementation times than standard fast-charging units, meaning lessees can get charging stations up and running more quickly. Operational Simplicity: Financing bundles equipment, warranty, and maintenance into one package, removing the complexities of ownership and allowing businesses to focus on growth.

“At our core, XCharge NA has always been focused on making EV charging more accessible for businesses of all sizes—from high-traffic airports to small-business owners. Our new financing model was designed to mitigate risk for individuals looking to get into EV charging without significant upfront CAPEX,” said Aatish Patel, co-founder and president of XCharge NA. “We knew we needed an experienced financial provider to help bring our vision to life, and our collaboration with Ascentium gives us confidence that our new financing structure—the first of its kind in the industry—will unlock new revenue streams for small-business owners and continue to accelerate EV adoption nationwide.”

“This is a solution built not only for today, but also for the future as charging capabilities and EV adoption rates continue to evolve,” added Stephen Interlicchio, Senior Vice President of Strategic Services for Ascentium Capital. “This type of flexible capital option is exactly what the industry needs now, especially to empower small businesses and real estate owners that don't have the ability to pay significant costs up front but are committed to participating in the EV transition.”

To learn more about the financing program, visit: https://www.xcharge.us/financing.

About XCharge NA

XCharge NA specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge NA provides scalable open-access EV charging solutions designed to strengthen the country's electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure.

About XCharge

XCharge, founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. XCharge offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through a combination of proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, XCharge enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future critical to its long-term growth and development.

About Ascentium

Ascentium, a division of Regions Bank, specializes in providing a broad range of business equipment financing, leasing, and loans across the U.S. Ascentium's offering is designed to benefit equipment manufacturers and distributors as well as direct to businesses nationwide. For additional information about Ascentium and its business financing products and services, please visit AscentiumCapital.com. Neither Ascentium nor XCharge NA is an agent of the other. Ascentium is not the manufacturer, seller or distributor of the property being financed, and makes no representation or warranty (expressed or implied) concerning such property.

