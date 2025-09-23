Trivest Partners Announces Investment in DMI Direct Metals to Build National Leader in Roofing Fasteners and Accessories

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trivest Partners (“Trivest”), a leading founder-focused private equity firm, today announced its investment in DMI Direct Metals, LLC (“DMI” or the “Company”), formerly known as Direct Metals, Inc. In partnership with First Lexington and DMI CEO Andrew Mullen, Trivest will help accelerate DMI’s growth and establish the Company as the nation’s leading supplier in the fastener and construction hardware sector.

Headquartered in Ft. Myers, Florida, DMI has earned a reputation for unmatched service, short lead times, and deep stock availability. The Company’s proprietary and branded fasteners, including its flagship Panclip product line, have become the gold standard in the fast-growing U.S. metal roofing industry. Underscoring their performance, several best-sellers hold Miami-Dade County and Florida Building Code certifications, widely regarded as some of the most stringent in the nation. Today, DMI serves more than 500 OEMs and distributors nationwide from its four distribution centers across Florida, Indiana, and Texas, with plans to further expand its footprint and product portfolio.

“We are very excited to partner with Andrew and the team at Trivest,” said Bob Bennett of First Lexington. “DMI Direct Metals is a remarkable, founder-led enterprise in a fast-growing segment of the consolidating construction hardware business. We are looking forward to becoming a dominant player in this industry, with the financial backing of Trivest and the leadership of Andrew and his team at DMI Direct Metals.”

Trivest’s investment in DMI represents Fund VII’s eighth platform investment. The partnership will pursue both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, leveraging DMI’s strong brand, exceptional customer relationships, and robust logistical capabilities.

“Trivest is proud to partner with founders like Andrew Mullen to transform strong regional leaders into nationally recognized businesses, while preserving the unique culture and customer-first values that made them successful,” said Steve Reynolds, Partner at Trivest.

Andrew Mullen, CEO of DMI, added: “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for DMI. With Trivest’s expertise and resources, along with Bob Bennett’s proven track record in fasteners, we are well-positioned to expand into new markets, broaden our product offerings, and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

About DMI Direct Metals (DMI)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Ft. Myers, FL, DMI Direct Metals (formerly Direct Metals, Inc.) is a second-generation, family-led designer and supplier of roofing fasteners and accessories. DMI is best known for its proprietary and branded products in the metal roofing industry, including its flagship Panclip product line, and has built a reputation for customer service excellence, short lead times, and unmatched stock availability. For more information, visit www.directmetalsinc.com.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners, headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, with offices across North America, is one of the oldest and most active private equity firms in the United States. Founded in 1981, Trivest is focused exclusively on supporting founder-led and family-owned businesses. The firm has completed more than 500 transactions and manages over $6.1 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.trivest.com.