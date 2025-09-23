Performance Food Group Appoints Scott Ferguson to Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Food Group Company (“PFG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced the appointment of Scott Ferguson, Founder and Managing Partner of Sachem Head Capital Management LP (“Sachem Head”), to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.

Manuel Fernandez, Lead Independent Director of the PFG Board, said, “Scott’s appointment reflects a shared commitment to PFG’s continued success and to enhancing stockholder value. He brings important investor perspective as well as food distribution industry and corporate governance experience. As the team continues to build on the momentum already underway and we evaluate potential paths forward with US Foods, we are confident Scott’s expertise will be a valuable addition to the Board.”

George Holm, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PFG, said, “This outcome is the result of constructive engagement with Scott and his team and demonstrates our Board’s openness to fresh perspectives. I look forward to working alongside Scott and the rest of the Board as we continue to grow our business to drive shareholder value.”

Mr. Ferguson said, “We appreciate the positive dialogue we have had with PFG’s Board and management. I look forward to serving on the Board and helping to identify the best value-enhancing path forward for all shareholders.”

With the appointment of Mr. Ferguson, PFG’s board will increase to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent. Mr. Ferguson will be appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee.

In connection with today’s announcement, PFG has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sachem Head and certain affiliates, pursuant to which Sachem Head has agreed to a customary standstill, voting and confidentiality commitments, among other provisions. Details of the Agreement will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advisors

BofA Securities and JP Morgan are serving as financial advisors, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company. White & Case LLP is serving as legal advisor, and Longacre Square Partners is serving as strategy and communications advisor, to Sachem Head.

About Scott Ferguson

Scott is the managing partner and portfolio manager of Sachem Head Capital Management, a value-oriented investment management firm based in New York. Prior to founding Sachem Head, he spent nine years at Pershing Square Capital Management, which he joined at the firm’s inception in 2003. Prior to Pershing Square, Scott earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 2003 and was a vice president at American Industrial Partners, an operations focused private equity firm, from 1999 to 2001. Scott was also a business analyst at McKinsey & Company from 1996 to 1999. Scott graduated from Stanford University with an A.B. in Public Policy in 1996.

He currently serves on the board of directors of the Henry Street Settlement and is also a board member at the Robin Hood Foundation. Scott has served on the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero SE, a leading global food delivery company, since June 2024 and was formerly on the boards of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Olin Corporation, Autodesk, Inc. and US Foods Holding Corp.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to over 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our approximately 43,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, and integration of our acquisition of Cheney Bros., Inc. (the “Cheney Brothers Acquisition”) and other nonhistorical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under the section entitled Item 1A. Risk Factors in PFG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 13, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements: