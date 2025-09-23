Workspace Property Trust Signs New Lease with Freese and Nichols, Nationally Recognized Engineering and Consulting Firm, At Suburban Atlanta Property

BOCA RATON, Fla. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workspace Property Trust (Workspace), one of the nation’s leading suburban commercial office owners and operators, announced today that it has signed a lease for 11,800 square feet with Freese and Nichols, a nationally recognized engineering, planning and consulting firm at its 2500 Windy Ridge Parkway location in Atlanta, Georgia. This lease was negotiated by Pamela Ball of Southern Asset Service Corporation, representing Freese and Nichols, and Director of Leasing for Workspace, Wes Rudes.

Windy Ridge sits within suburban Atlanta’s coveted Wildwood Office Park, home to several Fortune 100 companies. It features 16 floors of updated premium commercial office space with top-of-building signage visible from neighboring offices, retail centers and residential buildings.

“We are delighted to welcome Freese and Nichols to one of our flagship properties in Atlanta,” said Roger Thomas, Workspace co-founder, president, and COO. “The resilience of the suburban Atlanta commercial market reflects what we are seeing across our national footprint – outperforming central business district leasing activity, which is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels.”

“We understood that Freese and Nichols wanted to expand without losing accessibility or the daily convenience their employees value,” said Mr. Rudes. “Windy Ridge provides the larger, contiguous space they needed along with amenities like an atrium, cafeteria, gym, and outdoor walking trails, creating an environment that supports their people.”

Freese and Nichols is a privately owned engineering, planning and consulting firm serving clients across the United States. Founded in 1894, the company offers stability as a long-term trusted advisor and uses its national expertise to meet contemporary challenges. Freese and Nichols is a two-time recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award — and the first engineering/architecture firm to receive it.

Windy Ridge, located minutes to I-285 and has direct exposure to Powers Ferry Road, is positioned excellently for commuting and accessing Atlanta’s most desired neighborhoods. The property is minutes from the Battery, with quick access to lifestyle centers complete with shopping, daycare centers and luxury living options to accommodate Atlanta’s growing workforce.

About Workspace Property Trust

Workspace Property Trust is a privately held, vertically integrated, full-service commercial real estate company specializing in the ownership, management, leasing and development of office and light industrial, R&D and flex space across the US. Founded in 2015, Workspace owns and operates twelve office properties in South Florida and approximately 18 million square feet of suburban office and light industrial properties in markets across the country, including 14 of the top 20 US metropolitan areas. For more information on Workspace, please visit www.workspaceproperty.com.