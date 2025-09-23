From Cheese to Chai, ReposiTrak Welcomes 42 Suppliers to the Lineup Joining the Growing Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to announce the addition of 42 food suppliers, including purveyors of cheeses, chai and other dairy and tea products to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the growing traceability demands of their retail customers.

“Suppliers of all types are responding to their customers’ requests for sharing food traceability data for every shipment,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. Share

The soft cheese companies in the queue to use ReposiTrak for food traceability data sharing include a brand that offers a line of spreadable feta cheese blended with flavors inspired by Greece, as well as a farmstead goat cheese producer located in Oregon’s Central Coast Range. Several companies with herbs as core ingredients are also in the queue, including a Hawaii-based maker of herbal iced teas and a specialty chai beverage company from Boulder, Colorado, stocking the shelves of natural grocers and supermarkets nationwide since 2013.

“Suppliers of all types are responding to their customers’ requests for sharing food traceability data for every shipment,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “Each retailer or wholesaler has a unique set of requirements. Some require traceability only for Food Traceability List foods like soft cheeses and herbs, while many others require traceability data for all foods or entire categories of food.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware. Every traceability data file is checked using a 500+ point error detection process and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works with food manufacturers and suppliers to make corrections, so that the data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches their retail, wholesale or foodservice customers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.