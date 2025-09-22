Fiber Broadband Association and NCTI Highlight Opportunities for Growth in Broadband Workforce

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) and NCTI, a leading broadband and network training solutions provider, unveiled the results of a joint workforce preparedness survey. The findings have been published in a paper titled, “Employer Workforce Preparedness in the Fiber Broadband Industry: How Build-Ready are We?” highlight the proactive steps many broadband service providers are taking to ensure a robust and skilled fiber-optic workforce.

The survey, which gathered insights from fiber broadband providers, contractors and large companies across the industry, reveals that many organizations are already implementing formal training and career progression programs, however time constraints and training to productivity are among the most dominant challenges faced by employers and over 50% of respondents do not feel that their workforce’s current knowledge and or skill level is sufficient for current and future fiber projects. According to Zippia, nearly 70% of fiber optic technicians are nearing retirement, presenting both a challenge to and opportunity for companies to address attrition and attract and train new talent.

Key findings from the survey include:

Over 50% of respondents have recognized the importance of structured training programs and are actively working to implement them, however measuring training’s effectiveness and “time to productivity” were identified as top challenges.

While on-the-job training (OJT) remains a common practice, there is a growing trend towards integrating more comprehensive training models that enhance safety, quality, and efficiency.

Many companies are focusing on providing career pathways and credentialing systems to attract younger talent and demonstrate investment in their workforce.

“The survey results highlight the positive momentum within the industry to revamp recruitment strategies and make telecom careers more appealing to the next generation,” said Stacey Slaughter, CEO at NCTI. “By establishing rewarding career pathways, we can attract new talent, reduce attrition, and increase employee investment.”

“The fiber broadband industry is poised to support a proactive, coordinated response to workforce development,” said Deborah Kish, Vice President of Research and Workforce Development at the Fiber Broadband Association. “Key recommendations include the adoption of standardized, scalable training programs, investing in existing and future employees, and stronger partnerships between industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and government entities.”

To further explore these findings, NCTI and the Fiber Broadband Association will host a live webinar on October 14, 2025, at 1:00pm EDT, offering an opportunity for industry professionals to delve deeper into the survey results and discuss actionable strategies for workforce development. Register for the webinar here.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policymakers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

About NCTI

Celebrating over 55 years of excellence in the broadband industry, NCTI empowers professionals with quality content and flexible technology solutions accessible anytime, anywhere. Hundreds of thousands of technicians, customer service representatives, and industry executives attribute their rewarding careers and their companies’ growth to NCTI’s comprehensive training. Discover how NCTI helps clients deliver superior customer experiences at ncti.com. Equip your team for the future. Train up.