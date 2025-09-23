Elara Caring and National HME Announce Exclusive Partnership to Provide Durable Medical Equipment Services Nationwide

DALLAS & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elara Caring, a leading national home health provider offering high-quality clinical and personal care services, and National HME, a leading provider of durable medical equipment (DME) solutions and services, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive agreement under which National HME will deliver its best-in-class DME services to Elara Caring’s 49 hospice locations across the United States. This partnership will enhance hospice care delivery nationwide, ensuring patients and their families receive services tailored to their individual needs.

As one of the nation’s largest providers of home-based care, Elara Caring serves more than 60,000 patients daily, with approximately 26,000 caregivers operating in more than 200 locations across 18 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southwest. The company has an extensive team of highly skilled caregivers who work closely with physicians, patients, and families to coordinate care, ensure smooth transitions, and enhance quality of life through compassionate, personalized services.

Founded in 2006, National HME is a leader in hospice DME. With a robust infrastructure of more than 60 service locations across the United States and proprietary software technology, Hospice Cloud Pro, National HME has transformed and streamlined patient care processes. The Hospice Cloud Pro platform, combined with a team of highly skilled medical service technicians with deep operational expertise, allows National HME to provide cost-effective solutions while upholding critical hospice benefits and patient care.

“We are honored to partner with the Elara Caring team in delivering high-quality, compassionate care and support for patients and their families during a critical time in their care process,” said Jeffrey Waldman, Chairman and CEO of National HME. “National HME is looking forward to expanding the reach and impact of our exceptional services through our national platform and leading Hospice Cloud Pro technology and working with Elara Caring in delivering DME services to a greater number of patients across the country.”

“National HME’s values of excellence and superior patient support align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services,” said Joseph Cramer, President of Elara Caring. “As the need for compassionate hospice care continues to grow, this partnership ensures our patients have reliable access to high-quality DME, allowing us to better support our patients wherever they call home.”

About National HME

National HME is a leading provider of durable medical equipment solutions for hospice and alternate sites of care. With its innovative Hospice Cloud Pro platform and a team of skilled technicians, National HME partners with healthcare providers to optimize operational efficiency while maintaining high standards of patient care.

About Elara Caring​

Elara Caring is among the nation’s leading providers of high-quality, value-based home care, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health, and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 18 states, it serves more than 60,000 patients and clients daily across 200 locations. At Elara, care is delivered by skilled, compassionate professionals dedicated to supporting patients with expertise and empathy. Through care innovation and a commitment to excellence, Elara ensures patients receive the right care when and where they need it most.

