Pamela Anderson Partners With arrae to Redefine How Women Navigate Midlife Wellness

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For decades, menopause solutions have missed the mark. That’s why arrae, the leading wellness brand known for its chic, science-backed supplements, is rewriting the rules with MB-1 45+. An extension of the company’s best-selling MB-1 (Metabolic Burn) line, this innovative product redefines how women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and midlife changes. The natural formula revitalizes metabolism, balances hormones, and provides steady energy levels — empowering women to show up with ease and confidence.

The voice and vision behind the campaign belongs to none other than Pamela Anderson. A champion for inner radiance and self-acceptance, Anderson naturally inspires others to embrace their most authentic selves. Her energizing spirit and grounded outlook on life affirms that menopause isn’t a pause, but a new beginning. It’s a chapter where every woman deserves to feel deeply rooted in her hard-earned sense of self.

In a category crowded with “quick fixes,” MB-1 45+ takes a different approach. Its targeted blend supports women through every stage of menopause using 8 clinically-studied ingredients — including a targeted probiotic, essential nutrients, and herbs. Just two daily capsules increase circulating estrogen levels, reduce cravings, stabilize mood, and promote healthy weight management. For optimal results, women should take MB-1 45+ for at least three months.

On September 22, the first 100 customers who order MB-1 45+ will receive a bottle of Sonsie Super Serum from Pamela Anderson’s holistic skincare brand. Together, both products inspire radiance from the inside out.

The campaign will be brought to life in New York City with a bold takeover of the Prince Street subway station. Beginning September 15, the commuter hub will be transformed into a cultural manifesto, showcasing striking imagery of Anderson across street-level digital panels and interior subway cards, The activation will take place in one of the city’s most influential neighborhoods, capturing the attention of over 10 million women.

To extend the moment, arrae has partnered with Flamingo Estate to curate regenerative farm boxes for a select number of tastemakers and influencers. Born from the ethos of nurturing your inner landscape, these exclusive PR mailers are thoughtfully filled with holistic skincare products, organic produce, and handpicked wellness essentials from Flamingo Estate.

“Instead of resisting change, Pamela Anderson has always leveled it as a superpower, evolving with each chapter of life,” says Siff Haider, Co-founder of arrae. “We created MB-1 45+ to support women through the process of aging, while honoring the incredible insight and confidence they carry forward. And with Pamela at the heart of the campaign, we hope to amplify this message of thriving in every season of life.”

About arrae

arrae is a wellness company founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife duo Nish Samantray and Siff Haider with the mission of simplifying health for women everywhere. Built on a foundation of science-backed formulations, arrae offers targeted supplements that address common concerns such as bloating, digestive health, and metabolism. With a commitment to clean ingredients, efficacy, and thoughtful design, arrae empowers women to feel their best without compromise — leading with chic, effective supplements designed for busy & modern lifestyles.

Start your journey towards feeling your best by visiting arrae.com and following along on Instagram @arrae.