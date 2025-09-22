KAY Jewelers Partners with Renowned Designer Monique Lhuillier To Debut Their First Fashion Jewelry Collection

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KAY Jewelers, America's top diamond retailer, and Monique Lhuillier, a leading luxury bridal, fashion and lifestyle brand, proudly announce the launch of their first fashion jewelry collection together, marking an exciting expansion of their Monique Lhuillier Bliss collection beyond bridal. Famed for her romantic and feminine bridal designs, Monique Lhuillier has collaborated with KAY to design a breathtaking assortment of lab-grown diamond earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Designed to go beyond the aisle, the collection celebrates modern style with jewelry designs that are chic, sophisticated, and versatile.

The new assortment builds on the success of their 2021 debut of the Monique Lhuillier Bliss collection, which introduced brilliant engagement rings and wedding bands. Now, the two brands have expanded the jewelry assortment, fit for every occasion; from bridal showers and weddings, to everyday moments, and meaningful gifting. The collection is beautiful, bright and effortlessly versatile.

"This collection is incredibly close to my heart, as it was inspired by the romantic details my bridal designs are known for and translates them into jewelry that can be cherished well beyond the wedding day. It can style a bride on her perfect day, serve as meaningful gifts for the bridal party, or become timeless pieces that bring a little sparkle to everyday.” said Monique Lhuillier. “Working with KAY allowed me to bring that vision to life in a way that’s both elevated and accessible, with each piece designed to capture each individual’s unique beauty and grace."

The collection features necklaces, bracelets, and earrings adorned with delicate lace, butterfly, floral, and bow motifs, artfully crafted in lab-grown diamonds with 24K yellow and white vermeil settings, as well as platinum over sterling silver.

"At KAY, we’re committed to offering designs that inspire self-expression and celebrate life’s most meaningful milestones. The Monique Lhuillier Bliss collection captures romance and femininity in a modern way, bringing a delicate sparkle to special moments,” said Julie Yoakum, President of KAY Jewelers and Peoples Jewellers. “We’re delighted to introduce this new collection with Monique Lhuillier, designed exclusively for KAY, and continue growing our partnership in ways that highlight her signature style.”

The Monique Lhuillier Bliss collection is available online at KAY.com and at select KAY stores. The new assortment ranges in price from $249.99 to $3,999.99. For more information, please visit KAY.com.

ABOUT KAY® JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY® has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. KAY is America’s #1 jewelry retailer and is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information, visit www.KAY.com.

ABOUT MONIQUE LHUILLIER

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America's foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is considered one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier continues to design ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique's signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed products transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world. For additional information visit www.moniquelhuillier.com.