CrowdStrike Powers Cyber Services, Accelerates SOC Transformation with KPMG

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that KPMG is expanding its cybersecurity services with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. KPMG plans to integrate Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM into its professional service offerings and adopt CrowdStrike’s Engagement Licensing Program (ELP) to leverage the Falcon platform holistically and extensively in client engagements.

Adversaries are moving at machine speed, overwhelming organizations still reliant on costly, inefficient, and slow legacy SIEMs. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is transforming security operations – delivering real-time speed, efficiency, and outcomes legacy platforms can’t match.

By adopting Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to deliver new advisory, implementation, and managed services, and expanding use of the Falcon platform through ELP, KPMG expects to strengthen its existing cybersecurity offerings to support clients as they modernize security operations, upskill their people, and drive efficiencies and cost savings, while enhancing automation with an AI-powered SOC. KPMG helps clients combine digital identity management for access control, cyber risk management around vulnerability identification, and threat management for real-time threat detection and response so that they can not only understand, prioritize, and manage cybersecurity risk, but then leverage that risk to drive innovation and growth.

“Adversaries are weaponizing AI to move faster than ever, and legacy security operations can’t keep up,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is the engine powering the modern SOC. With KPMG collaborating on Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and expanding adoption of the Falcon platform, clients can modernize security operations that are smarter, faster, and built to stop breaches.”

By leveraging this collaboration, KPMG and CrowdStrike clients can benefit from:

Accelerated Security Operations: KPMG’s SOC transformation services, powered by Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, can enable faster detections, accelerated investigations, and improved efficiency to help close the cybersecurity skills gap and increase protection at the speed of AI.

KPMG’s SOC transformation services, powered by Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, can enable faster detections, accelerated investigations, and improved efficiency to help close the cybersecurity skills gap and increase protection at the speed of AI. Legacy SIEM Transformation: As an approved Next-Gen SIEM implementation partner, KPMG can accelerate the deployment and integration process to help enterprises move beyond legacy SIEM platforms. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers up to 80% lower costs and 150% faster search.

As an approved Next-Gen SIEM implementation partner, KPMG can accelerate the deployment and integration process to help enterprises move beyond legacy SIEM platforms. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers up to 80% lower costs and 150% faster search. Broader Use of the Falcon Platform: Through CrowdStrike’s ELP, KPMG has the ability to expand access to CrowdStrike technology across client engagements, extending protection and value.

Through CrowdStrike’s ELP, KPMG has the ability to expand access to CrowdStrike technology across client engagements, extending protection and value. Unified Visibility and Response: Falcon Next-Gen SIEM unifies Falcon platform and third-party data with real-time threat intelligence and AI-powered automation, delivering enterprise-wide visibility and supercharging detection and response.

“We’re thrilled to work with CrowdStrike, combining their cutting-edge cybersecurity technology with our advisory expertise to deliver proactive security solutions for clients,” said Jason Haward-Grau, principal cybersecurity, KPMG LLP. “This alliance empowers organizations to elevate protection and streamline operations through advanced AI and automation, simplifying the journey through today’s complex cyber threat landscape.”

