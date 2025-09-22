Avangrid Announces New Oregon Solar Project to Help Power Data Centers

GILLIAM COUNTY, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon for energy from a new solar project called Oregon Trail Solar. The 57 MWdc (41 MWac) facility will be located in Gilliam County, Oregon and will supply renewable energy for Amazon data centers in the region. The project will be operational in 2027.

"This agreement reflects Amazon and Avangrid’s commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions that will help meet America’s growing energy needs and support the growth of critical infrastructure," said Jose Antonio Miranda, Avangrid CEO. "Oregon Trail Solar builds on our strong presence in Oregon and deep partnership with Amazon, and we’re proud to help power the future with projects that bring lasting economic benefits to local communities, bolster our nation’s energy independence, and maximize energy production."

Oregon Trail Solar represents the second recent renewable energy PPA between Avangrid and Amazon in the Pacific Northwest, adding to a previously announced deal for power from the Leaning Juniper IIA repower project, also located in Gilliam County. Avangrid and Amazon have agreements to generate power from several renewable energy projects in Illinois, Ohio and North Carolina as well.

Construction of Oregon Trail is expected to generate 200 jobs, mostly filled by local union labor. It will use over 100,000 solar panels and produce the same amount of electricity used by about 10,000 U.S. homes each year.

“Oregon Trail Solar is yet another example of how Avangrid works with local communities to build America’s energy future,” said Sy Oytan, Avangrid Power CEO. “With this new project, we are adding to our existing investments in Gilliam County and Oregon in a way that strengthens the region while producing electricity to help meet the growing energy demand across the country.”

Operations at Oregon Trail will also support several new full-time jobs in the community. Over its lifetime, Avangrid expects the project to contribute $6 million in combined PILOTs (payment in lieu of taxes), as well as property taxes for Gilliam County which will support a variety of public services, including schools and infrastructure.

Oregon Trail will add to Avangrid’s longstanding presence in the state, with its oldest project dating back to 2001. Today, the company operates 2.5 GW of capacity in Oregon. Avangrid also maintains its National Training Center in neighboring Sherman County and a large corporate office in Portland.

