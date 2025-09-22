Astra Service Partners Invests in Leading Mechanical Service Provider, Knott Mechanical

TIMONIUM, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced today that it has partnered with Knott Mechanical (“Knott”), a leading HVAC, plumbing, and building automation controls business serving commercial customers throughout Maryland. Astra partners with exceptional mechanical companies and provides the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

Founded in 2002, Knott specializes in delivering high quality mechanical services to commercial and industrial facilities. Knott’s skilled technicians take pride in their commitment to customer satisfaction across a wide range of services, including preventative maintenance, repairs, retrofits, and emergency services. As a part of the Astra network, Knott will work closely with the Tustin Group, a leading mechanical service provider and Astra partner company with customers throughout the East Coast.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Astra network and to begin leveraging its exceptional resources to enhance the experience we deliver to both our employees and customers,” said Owen Knott, CEO of Knott. “This partnership will accelerate the growth and development of our service technicians, equipping them with advanced tools and training. It will also enable us to deliver faster, more reliable, and more innovative solutions, ensuring our customers continue to receive the highest level of service and support.”

“I’m excited about the addition of Knott Mechanical to the Astra team,” said Steve Fluck, Tustin Group President. “Knott’s dedication to delivering excellent HVAC, controls, and plumbing service is second to none. I am looking forward to lots of future growth and success with Owen and the entire Knott team!”

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium mechanical service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About Knott Mechanical

With decades of expertise in the mechanical services industry, Knott excels at providing high quality HVAC, plumbing, and controls solutions to commercial and industrial customers throughout Maryland. Knott’s commitment to best-in-class service has made the company a leading provider in its community since 2002. For more information, please visit www.knottmechanical.com.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services holding company that invests in market-leading businesses. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors. Orion is the holding company that supports Astra Service Partners. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com.