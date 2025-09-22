-

Lion Equity Partners Completes Acquisition of Custom Tube Products, Inc.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lion Equity Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in corporate carve-outs, acquired Custom Tube Products (“Custom Tube Products” or “CTP”), an Edgewater, Florida-based manufacturer of metal tubing assemblies and components.

Custom Tube Products is a leading manufacturer of precision metal tubing assemblies and components serving the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. Custom Tube will partner with Lion Equity Partners’ existing portfolio company, Elkhart Tri-Went Industrial (“ETI”), a manufacturer of complex extruded aluminum components and fabricated copper tube products serving OEM customers in the automotive, air conditioning & refrigeration, water systems, and industrial markets.

“Custom Tube has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions to its customers,” said Lion Equity Co-Founder and Partner Jim Levitas. “Combining CTP with ETI creates a highly complementary partnership that broadens capabilities, expands market reach, and positions the business for long-term growth. We’re excited to support both teams as they build on their track records of excellence together.”

Ken Robinson, CEO of Elkhart Tri-Went Industrial, said, “The acquisition of Custom Tube Products’ operation will expand ETI’s production footprint and add additional advanced CNC tube bending, end forming, and brazing capabilities to our portfolio.”

“We’re excited to join forces with ETI. Their resources and industry reach will allow us to scale our innovations and better serve our customers nationwide,” added David Love, President of Custom Tube Products.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP represented Lion Equity in the transaction.

About Lion Equity Partners:

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lion Equity Partners is an operations-focused private equity firm specializing in corporate divestitures and special situations. Lion Equity’s investment strategy is centered on creating value in our portfolio companies through a combination of operational improvements, organic growth, and strategic add-on acquisitions. The firm leverages its strategic, financial, and operational expertise to build businesses that will create long-term value for all stakeholders.

Contacts

Aaron M. Polack, Head of Business Development
Organization: Lion Equity Partners
Website: www.lionequity.com
Email: apolack@lionequity.com
Phone: 303-847-4428

