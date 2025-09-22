NikeSKIMS Unveils Bold Vision with Inaugural Collection Inspired by the Power and Strength of Women Athletes

BEAVERTON, Ore. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NikeSKIMS exists to serve women who are redefining what it means to be an athlete today. It’s within this vision that NikeSKIMS debuts its inaugural apparel collection launching on September 26, which is designed to sculpt and engineered to perform, without compromise. Built from Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) unparalleled relationship with athletes and SKIMS’ solutions-first approach, NikeSKIMS delivers what no other brand can: a new aesthetic and system of dress, obsessively crafted for the body, from the studio to the gym and beyond.

The brand ethos comes to life through NikeSKIMS’ debut film, Bodies at Work, directed by filmmaker Janicza Bravo, which features more than 50 athletes from across the Nike portfolio, including collegiate stars from University of Southern California (USC) and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) alongside Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, Chloe Kim, Madisen Skinner, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz and Nelly Korda, as well as SKIMS Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Kim Kardashian.

“Whether you’re a top recruit like our college athletes, a legend like Serena, or simply showing up for yourself in the gym, every woman wants to look and feel amazing while working out and achieving their goals,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS. “Our mission is simple: to redefine the rules of women’s activewear. No more compromises. We’re combining high-performance innovation with sexy, style-forward design for all women who demand both.”

Born from a shared commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and distinction from two leaders at the forefront of sport and culture, the first NikeSKIMS product line sets a new industry standard by redefining activewear for all athletes, from the elite to the everyday. The line spans seven collections and 58 silhouettes, offering a system of dress with more than 10,000 ways to combine a diverse range of looks. Each piece is shaped by an uncompromising attention to detail — delivering style, function, and comfort that transitions effortlessly between workouts and everyday wear.

“Wearing NikeSKIMS makes me feel confident and unrestricted,” said Sha’Carri Richardson, an Olympic and world-champion sprinter. “I feel fierce knowing I can look and feel this good while working hard.”

The NikeSKIMS system of dress takes a head-to-toe approach, featuring layers that support and move with women’s bodies. This offers women a complete wardrobe solution — from foundational bras and leggings to seasonal silhouettes and accessories — created to help them look, feel and perform their best.

Flattering lines, sculpting fabrics, innovative materials, and neutral colorways offer ample styling options that both feel and perform as well as they look.

“It feels like butter on your skin,” said Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals, of the first NikeSKIMS collection. “I feel unstoppable when I’m training in it.”

You can see these styles displayed in NikeSKIMS’ debut film — as well as campaign photography from Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Rob Woodcox — which showcase the power and beauty of the body in motion and emphasize the individuality of women across all levels of sport. For the athletes involved, it’s more than a campaign. After viewing the film for the first time, Jordan Chiles said, “This is a reminder that my body and every woman’s body are not something to be picked apart or controlled. It’s a force. It’s power. It’s artistry. I’ve spent my life proving what my body can do rather than letting the world tell me what I should look like.”

“NikeSKIMS is more than a collaboration — it’s a new brand redefining activewear,” said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SKIMS. "With this launch, we are establishing a platform to grow NikeSKIMS, reach consumers worldwide, and set a new benchmark for how activewear is experienced across retail, digital, and cultural touch points.”

What’s more, NikeSKIMS builds on Nike’s broader dedication to growing its women’s business, inspiring women and girls around the world to dream big, and enabling them in their pursuit with industry-leading performance apparel and footwear.

“NikeSKIMS is a bold evolution in how women experience sport and style — and together with SKIMS, we’re delivering what no other brand can,” said Amy Montagne, President, Nike. “It’s part of Nike’s broader commitment to her: uncompromising product innovation that moves and celebrates women.”

The first NikeSKIMS collection will be available September 26 at nike.com/NikeSKIMS, SKIMS.com/NikeSKIMS, and select Nike and SKIMS retail locations, including flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles.

Product Details

The first NikeSKIMS launch introduces three core collections that will be updated season after season, as well as four seasonal collections.

The Matte collection is unlike anything on the market, offering everyday staples across 21 styles that provide mid-level compression alongside targeted smoothing and sculpting. Designed in an innovative fabric and powered by Nike’s Dri-FIT performance technology, each piece is sweat-wicking and versatile for movement, style, and coverage, delivering go-to, elevated sport essentials for all studio activities and everyday wear.

The Shine collection includes 11 supportive and sleek styles with quick-drying technology, a subtle sheen finish, and stretchy feel. Designed for strength training, the collection delivers function and comfort that transitions effortlessly beyond the gym.

The Airy collection offers seven breathable, mesh-inspired knit pieces intended for layering and movement. Made from an ultralight, open-weave mesh, with fitted and oversized silhouettes, the collection is ideal for low-impact activity and effortless styling.

Four seasonal collections complement the core NikeSKIMS apparel.

The eight-piece Vintage Seamless collection is crafted with a seamless knitting technology and a wash technique that creates a worn-in, vintage-inspired look and feel for studio activities and beyond.

The Matte Tricot collection includes three sleek, minimal, track-inspired layering pieces that feature NikeSKIMS’ signature matte fabric and a buttery-soft feel.

Five semi-sheer Weightless Layers are perfect for low-impact activities, and a Shiny Nylon oversized pant adds form, dimension, and style to every activewear look.

Download NikeSKIMS images: about.nike.com/en/newsroom/releases/nikeskims-first-collection-official-film-images

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit https://about.nike.com/en/newsroom and follow @NIKE.

About SKIMS

Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is redefining women’s underwear, loungewear, and shapewear and setting new standards by offering solutions for every body. From technically engineered shapewear that enhances curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, the brand is committed to continuous innovation and advancing the industry.

SKIMS is available directly through SKIMS.com and permanent store locations in New York, Los Angeles, Georgetown, Aventura, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Boca Raton, Paramus, and select retailers globally listed here.