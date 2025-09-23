E.J. Ward Announces Strategic Investment from TPA Investment Partners to Accelerate Growth

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E.J. Ward Inc. (“E.J. Ward”), a leader in fuel management and telematics solutions, today announced a change of ownership and a strategic investment partnership with TPA Investment Partners LLC (“TPA”).

Founded in 1974 by Eddie J. Ward, after developing the first automated fuel management system for the city of San Antonio, E.J. Ward has grown into a market leader offering mission-critical services for fleet operators. Today, the company offers a broad array of integrated products, including automated fuel access, real-time monitoring and telematics, electric vehicle charging, a private-labeled fleet Visa card program, and an industry leading SaaS platform.

Markay Ward, E.J. Ward’s CEO and President, stated “We are extremely pleased to find a partner like TPA who understands the nuances of a family-owned company and the markets we operate in. By providing funding to allow the family a planned transition and succession plan, we now can expand our presence in the core fuel management industry and be more aggressive in the EV charging and telematics markets, as well as identifying and moving forward with future acquisitions.”

Jonny Williams, Head of North America, TPA Investment Partners, stated “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to back Markay, Chief Operating Officer Robert Kettyle, and the wider E.J. Ward management team as they continue to build on the company’s impressive 50-year history. The Ward family has created a market-leading business that delivers mission-critical services to government and commercial fleets across North America. E.J. Ward’s reputation for service, its embedded technology platform, and its strong pipeline of opportunities makes it an exciting platform for growth. We are proud to support the next phase of its journey and look forward to the next chapter.”

The company will continue to operate from its San Antonio, Texas headquarters under the current leadership team headed by Markay Ward as CEO and President, and Robert Kettyle as COO.

