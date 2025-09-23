-

Alipay+ and Mastercard Bring Overseas NFC Payments to Kakao Pay Users

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alipay+, a global wallet gateway under Ant International, supports Kakao Pay, a leading South Korean mobile wallet, in launching NFC (Near-Field Communication) payment for overseas transactions, through its partnership with Mastercard. Kakao Pay becomes one of the first Alipay+ mobile payment partners to introduce the convenient and secure “tap-to-pay” experiences when its users travel abroad.

Through the collaboration between Alipay+ and Mastercard, Kakao Pay users can now make NFC payments at over 150 million Mastercard merchant locations worldwide, including in Japan, Southeast Asia, the U.S., Europe, Oceania and more. The Alipay+ NFC payment solution complements Kakao Pay’s existing QR code and barcode-based cross-border payments, further enhancing the travel and shopping experience for its users abroad.

NFC payments allow users to simply tap their NFC-enabled Android phone on a contactless POS terminal that accepts Mastercard. This simplifies cross-border commerce, reduces the need of carrying physical payments, and ensures transaction security through advanced authentication and encryption. This service is now available on the latest versions of the Kakao Pay app and will be introduced to the KakaoTalk app for Android later in September, with a sequential rollout planned for iOS (iPhone) in the future.

“Just as we do in South Korea, we aim to provide the most convenient and rewarding payment experience overseas,” said Seung Jun Oh, Head of Payment Group, Kakao Pay. “Kakao Pay is becoming an essential travel and payment platform that accompanies users at every moment of their overseas trips and fulfils their needs.”

“People today expect payment experiences that are seamless, intuitive, and built into the apps they already trust—like Kakao Pay,” said Sandeep Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. “Through this partnership, Mastercard is making overseas payments simpler and more secure for Korean users when they travel. Instead of thinking about how to pay, they can focus on what matters—feeling confident and enjoying the moment, wherever they are in the world.”

“Alipay+ aims to empower our mobile payment partners like Kakao Pay to reach more markets and deliver secure and convenient payment services to users,” said Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International. “By working with Mastercard, we are expanding digital payment acceptance to millions of merchants worldwide. Together, we are building a more inclusive and interoperable global payment ecosystem.”

About Alipay+

Ant International’s Alipay+ is a unified wallet gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payments, a broad choice of deals and the convenience of digital services using their preferred payment app/e-wallet while travelling abroad. Many small and medium-sized businesses already use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

Contacts

Media Contact
Ant International
Janice Chen
janicechen.cyh@ant-intl.com

Industry:

Alipay+

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Ant International
Janice Chen
janicechen.cyh@ant-intl.com

More News From Alipay+

10x1000 Tech for Inclusion Demonstrates Impact of AI-Driven Entrepreneurship in Emerging Markets at 2025 Inclusion Conference

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries worldwide, it brings both unprecedented opportunities and pressing challenges, such as widening digital divides and developmental gaps. At the 2025 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion spotlighted how AI-driven entrepreneurship is creating impact in emerging markets. Launched by Ant Group in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion is...

Ant International Recognized as an Inaugural Foreign Institution Partner by China’s Cross-Border Interconnection Payment Gateway

BEIJING & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International is appointed as an inaugural foreign Institution Partner (FIP) of China’s Cross-border Interconnection Payment Gateway (CPG), under the guidance of the People’s Bank of China and the Payment & Clearing Association of China (PCAC). Ant International and Alipay are the largest player in the CPG scheme with the largest number of card network and wallet partners, the broadest use cases and largest business volume. The new CPG scheme is des...

Ant International Joins Google's Agent Payments Protocol as a Launch Partner

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International, a leading global provider of digital payments, digitisation, and financial technology, today announced its role as a launch partner of Google to develop Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open rulebook that defines how AI agents can reliably transact with the authorisation of users. With the rise of agentic commerce, AI agents will increasingly transact on behalf of users for services, products, and even other agents. Existing payment systems are bu...
Back to Newsroom