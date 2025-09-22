Bidgely and Arizona Public Service to Showcase Next-Gen AI Strategies at EEI's Inaugural AI Summit

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely will co-present a keynote alongside partner Arizona Public Service (APS) at Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) inaugural Advancing Artificial Intelligence For The Electric Sector Summit, September 22-23, 2025, at EEI's office in Washington, D.C. The keynote will explore how the industry’s first vertical artificial intelligence (AI) solution will empower utility technology leaders with an end-to-end solution for addressing use cases from the customer to the grid.

Named a ‘Top 10 Applied AI Company’ by FastCompany, Bidgely’s participation in this inaugural AI summit underscores its position as a preferred AI partner in the energy sector. Share

“At APS, we’re continuously exploring and integrating new ways to enhance our customer experience and strengthen our resilient energy grid,” said Michelle Ferrara, APS Chief Information Officer, who will be joining the keynote. “AI offers us a powerful opportunity to meaningfully personalize billing services to 1.4 million homes and businesses in Arizona, and we’re excited to share our progress with others in the industry.”

Powerful Partnerships and Unlocking AI in Energy

Named a ‘Top 10 Applied AI Company’ by FastCompany, Bidgely’s participation in this inaugural AI summit underscores its position as a preferred AI partner in the energy sector. The company's expertise in both generative and vertical AI allows it to provide a cutting-edge perspective on how energy companies can operationalize AI as the foundational layer in their modernization and transformation journeys.

"This keynote is an opportunity for us to share a clear vision for how electric companies can build a secure, responsible AI architecture and achieve tangible ROI from their investments,” said Bidgely Chief Growth Officer Karthik Moorthy on joining APS for the keynote. “We are ready to show the industry what comes next."

The Bidgely and APS keynote will take place on Day 2 of the summit. EEI, which represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, is hosting this summit to bring together AI innovators, energy leaders, and industry experts to examine how advanced AI systems can help owners and operators engage customers, improve grid resilience and achieve their energy savings goals.

To learn more about vertical AI, visit: www.bidgely.com/resources/vertical-ai-imperative.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.