Buddy AI Labs to Launch loody, an Emotionally Intelligent AI Device, in Q4 2025

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buddy AI Labs, an AI startup specializing in emotional intelligence technology, announced the upcoming launch of loody, a next-generation AI device designed for emotionally intelligent interaction. Inspired by the film “Her”, loody recognizes voice, facial expressions, and context to initiate emotionally aware conversations — offering a more human way to engage with AI at home.

"AI should do more than just answer questions — it should understand how we feel. With loody, we’re creating a companion that can truly connect with you.” Share

Unlike traditional smart speakers, loody actively reads the user's emotional state and starts conversations using its proprietary Voice-initiated Mood (VIM) system. It also features Live Presence Interface (LPI) technology to express emotions visually, making interactions feel natural and lifelike.

At the core of loody is Buddy, a customizable AI persona with over 20 avatars and 50 voice options. Users can choose from a wide range of visual assets, including animated 2D characters to realistic human-like images, and even create or customize their own Buddy to reflect their unique personality and preferences. A long-term memory model allows loody to remember user preferences, emotional patterns, and interests, enabling deeper, more personal conversations over time.

With a built-in display and Multi Action Flow (MAF) technology, loody also functions as a full-featured smart home assistant, supporting scheduling, weather updates, smart device control, and more. All personal data is processed on-device to ensure maximum privacy.

In addition to the upcoming hardware launch, Buddy AI Labs has already released a dedicated mobile chat app for loody, available now on Google Play, allowing users to interact with their Buddy anytime, anywhere. The physical device will be available for pre-order via crowdfunding, with initial shipments expected in the fourth quarter 2025 across the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Zane Lee, CEO of Buddy AI Labs, said, "AI should do more than just answer questions — it should understand how we feel. With loody, we’re creating a companion that can truly connect with you.”