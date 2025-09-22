Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM) and Marin County Finalize 40-Year Lease to Establish the Center for Food and Agriculture

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a historic step toward securing the future of local agriculture and the regional foodshed, the Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM) and the County of Marin finalized a 40-year lease agreement on September 16 to establish the Center for Food and Agriculture (CFA). The CFA will consist of two cornerstone projects: a permanent outdoor home for the Marin Farmers Market (to be completed by mid-2027) and an expansive Food Innovation Hub (to be completed by 2028). Together, they will create a vibrant public space that celebrates food, farming, and community. The CFA will be a national model for climate-smart agriculture, food systems collaboration, and food education. Located at the Marin Civic Center in San Rafael, construction of the enhanced Farmers Market will begin first, with the Food Innovation Hub to follow. The anticipated opening date for the CFA is 2028.

Phase One: The Farmers Market

Designed with input from farmers who sell, chefs who source, and the community that shops, the farmers market will be built on a newly developed 3.7-acre triangular site known as the Christmas Tree Lot on the Marin Civic Center campus by mid-2027.

New features will include:

Stronger infrastructure for vendors — space to accommodate up to 220 daily market vendor spaces, permeable pavers, raised site grade to address sea-level rise, underground utilities, power access, producer tent tie-downs, and dry, cold, and ice storage.

— space to accommodate up to 220 daily market vendor spaces, permeable pavers, raised site grade to address sea-level rise, underground utilities, power access, producer tent tie-downs, and dry, cold, and ice storage. Amenities for shoppers — permanent ADA-accessible restrooms, shade and rain protection areas, shaded seating, hydration stations, EV charging, increased chef parking and carts, WiFi, bicycle parking, digital kiosks, reusable foodware, and native landscaping.

— permanent ADA-accessible restrooms, shade and rain protection areas, shaded seating, hydration stations, EV charging, increased chef parking and carts, WiFi, bicycle parking, digital kiosks, reusable foodware, and native landscaping. Expanded markets — In addition to the Thursday and Sunday Farmers Markets, a Tuesday Farmers Market with additional vendors and expanded hours will eventually be added.

— In addition to the Thursday and Sunday Farmers Markets, a Tuesday Farmers Market with additional vendors and expanded hours will eventually be added. Environmental advancements — working to achieve a zero waste goal by 2030, initial minimal waste initiatives include: Reusable foodware and compostable packaging Surplus food recovery and donation in partnership with local community organizations, such as ExtraFood Food scraps and compostable product waste collection for on-site and off-site composting Phasing out most single-use products, beginning with plastics Transition from gas generators to electric

— working to achieve a zero waste goal by 2030, initial minimal waste initiatives include:

Phase Two: Food Innovation Hub

Following the launch of the permanent Farmers Market, AIM will establish the Food Innovation Hub, a space dedicated to income diversification for farmers, applied agricultural education at all levels, and food systems and climate education for both students and shoppers. The Hub will also support the development and scaling of new ideas, technologies, and practices that make the food system healthier, more regenerative, and more equitable.

Located on the Marin Civic Center campus—originally envisioned by architect Frank Lloyd Wright to include a public market—the Food Innovation Hub will feature three Usonian-style buildings totaling over 6,600 square feet. The opening is slated for 2028.

Highlights will include:

Food & Farm Business Resource Programs — producer training and support services, value chain coordination, and career opportunities including: diversifying sales channels and accessing new marketing outlets, farmers market expansion, an agricultural and food entrepreneur business creation and incubator program, and land access.

— producer training and support services, value chain coordination, and career opportunities including: diversifying sales channels and accessing new marketing outlets, farmers market expansion, an agricultural and food entrepreneur business creation and incubator program, and land access. Interactive learning spaces — indoor-outdoor classrooms, a demonstration kitchen, children’s learning gardens, conference rooms, and exhibits such as a “bug hotel” and carbon cycle installation.

— indoor-outdoor classrooms, a demonstration kitchen, children’s learning gardens, conference rooms, and exhibits such as a “bug hotel” and carbon cycle installation. Year-round activation — café, public plaza, community classes, food trucks, education for learners of all ages, specialty dinners, “Harvest Talk” lectures, cooking classes, cookbook releases, engagement with policy makers, and Gather for the Planet fundraisers.

— café, public plaza, community classes, food trucks, education for learners of all ages, specialty dinners, “Harvest Talk” lectures, cooking classes, cookbook releases, engagement with policy makers, and Gather for the Planet fundraisers. Climate-smart landscapes — greenhouse, hydroponic towers, pollinator gardens, over 100 trees for shade and landscape, and composting stations.

— greenhouse, hydroponic towers, pollinator gardens, over 100 trees for shade and landscape, and composting stations. Sustainable design — solar energy, water conservation, and resilient green infrastructure.

Driving Marin’s Economic Vitality

The Center for Food and Agriculture supports Marin County’s Economic Vitality Strategic Plan which emphasizes inclusive growth, sustainable job creation, and environmental leadership. Based on 2024 data, AIM anticipates the permanent market's impact will result in $6 million in additional annual sales, stimulating over 190 new jobs.1

The Hub will support emerging entrepreneurs through AIM’s Food and Farm Business Resource Programs, which incubate beginning businesses at farmers markets and create agricultural career opportunities that strengthen California’s regional food system.

Reaching Forward-Looking Climate Goals

The CFA’s infrastructure will be fully electric, and once the Food Innovation Hub is complete, it will be powered by on-site solar panels. Features will include rainwater harvesting, pollinator and carbon-sequestering gardens, composting systems, and zero-waste service models. Producers in AIM’s network will also gain enhanced marketing support through a Regional Badge program that highlights healthy soils management, rotational grazing, and water conservation—encouraging broader adoption of regenerative and organic practices.

The CFA has been endorsed by MarinCAN as one of nine flagship projects advancing the county’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.

Increasing Access and Equity

The permanent Farmers Market and Food Innovation Hub will expand affordable food access through CalFresh, Market Match, and produce donations, while boosting the capacity of AIM’s Rollin’ Root Mobile Market with new cold storage, making healthy food more affordable and widely available. The CFA will also foster deeper community engagement with cooking demonstrations, food education, and wayfinding signage that both guides visitors and elevates programming. In times of crisis, the CFA will serve as a vital resource for food distribution and community resilience—a gathering place where community members, farmers, and advocates come together to drive policy change and advance equitable solutions.

Laying the Foundation for a National Model

“This lease agreement demonstrates Marin’s belief in resilient local food systems, climate-smart infrastructure, and shared public benefit,” said AIM Chief Executive Officer Andy Naja-Riese. “The Center for Food and Agriculture will expand the very idea of a farmers market and innovation space. It is a commitment to community well-being and a living demonstration of what a regenerative, just food future can look like.”

A Unique Public-Private Partnership

Under the terms of the lease, AIM will undertake significant capital improvements to develop the permanent market and related infrastructure. In exchange, the County will abate base rent for the initial 40-year term, ensuring AIM’s resources are directed toward long-term community benefit.

“This agreement shows how public land can serve public good when paired with community vision and mission-driven leadership,” said Marin County Executive Derek Johnson, Chief Executive Officer. “It’s a model for how we tackle climate, equity, and create a world-class marketplace for agricultural viability and economic growth all at once.”

How the Community Can Support

The total cost for the project won’t be determined until bids are received, however $6.8 million has already been secured. The community is invited to help bring this vision to life by purchasing tickets to AIM’s October 4th Gather for the Planet event and/or by making a donation. Additionally, they can sign up for AIM’s newsletter and shop at the farmers market.

About the Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM)

The Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM) is a Bay Area-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit and one of California’s leading advocates for the regional foodshed. Beginning in 1983, AIM has operated certified farmers markets, educational programs, and food access initiatives that connect communities with farmers and producers. Today, AIM operates nine certified farmers markets across the Bay Area and The Rollin’ Root Mobile Market, serving 2 million annual market shoppers and more than 400 small and midsize producers from 40+ California counties. AIM envisions a food and farming system that is environmentally beneficial, economically viable, and socially just—nourishing people, place, and the planet.

1. Farmers Market Economic Impact, UC Davis, Local Food Economics Project, accessed September 1, 2025, https://localfoodeconomics.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Regional-report-final-71316.pdf