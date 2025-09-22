Grove Launches New Open-Source Approach to Sustainable AI Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), the world’s first plastic neutral retailer, leading sustainable consumer products company, Certified B Corporation, and Public Benefit Corporation, today announced a new set of commitments to measure, mitigate, and report the environmental impact of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in partnership with Gravity, the Company’s existing carbon accounting platform. Grove wants to prove AI can be a force for good without ignoring its environmental cost by becoming the first retailer to measure their AI-related carbon footprint, disclose and mitigate their environmental impact, and issue an open-source measurement approach so that industry can simultaneously pursue both innovation and environmental responsibility.

AI with Intention: Smarter Sustainability for People and Planet

“AI is essential to Grove’s future and – like the rest of the industry – we’re testing and learning with tools as they become available to stay competitive, be more efficient, and fuel growth,” said Jeff Yurcisin, CEO of Grove Collaborative. “While we’re still learning about the climate impacts of society’s AI adoption, we will not and cannot choose between innovation and sustainability. Being a sustainable business and adopting artificial intelligence are not at odds, but every organization must prioritize ethics, emissions tracking, and environmental stewardship in their AI strategies - regardless of the size of that impact. We estimate our 2025 AI-related emissions will equate to roughly 6% of last year’s business travel emissions, which, while small, still represents an environmental impact that we need to account for. We at Grove are committed to leading with transparency and we urge our peers to follow our measured approach to adoption, which we’ve made accessible to all organizations through our partnership with Gravity.”

Grove is currently using AI to enhance workflow and project management, streamline content and creative development, and improve predictive modeling to better meet customer needs. Using the open-source formula disclosed in today’s announcement and based on the best available data from large language model providers today, Grove and Gravity estimate that Grove’s projected 2025 AI-related carbon footprint is 17.8 metric tons of CO2e, which is equivalent to roughly 6% of the Company’s 2024 Business Travel emissions (299 metric tons of CO2e).1

While the footprint of this AI usage is small relative to Grove’s overall carbon impact, primarily limited to inference and query tasks, the company recognizes the broader environmental risks of AI adoption, including increased energy and water usage, electronic waste, and greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. This estimate is conservative given Grove's current AI tool usage, reflecting a higher usage than what the Company is leveraging today as Grove continues to test, learn about, adopt, and scale new tools. With increased adoption, the Company expects emissions to grow proportionally and will continue to measure and mitigate the impact of those emissions using the method and partners announced today.

Partnering with Gravity to Lead

To quantify and address this impact, Grove has expanded its existing partnership with Gravity, a leading carbon and energy management platform that has developed calculation methodologies around AI emissions. Given primary data disclosures from major AI model providers remain limited, Gravity developed a detailed accounting method leveraging as granular data as possible to assist Grove in assessing their AI-related carbon footprint2. These findings will be published in full detail in Grove’s 2025-2026 annual sustainability report to ensure full transparency, expected to be issued in May 2026. As data transparency increases, Grove and Gravity will continue to evolve their approach to precisely calculate AI-related emissions and share updates so other businesses can do the same.

“Measuring the impact of the products and services we use has always been an input into understanding the levers a company has to improve its sustainability and operational efficiency,” said Saleh ElHattab, CEO and Founder of Gravity. “With AI’s proliferation and energy intensity, we’ve partnered with Grove to deliver an early blueprint for tracking an organization’s consumption of these new tools.”

Through today’s announcement, Grove is committing to:

Measure and integrate AI emissions into overall Scope 3 carbon reporting, in partnership with Gravity

Invest in nature-based, community led carbon offsets to balance emerging AI-related emissions

Identify opportunities for AI-related emissions reduction

Opt for large language models and AI tools that prioritize sustainability and transparency whenever possible

Call on the larger industry to adopt AI tools responsibly, using the measurement formula published today

Sharing an Open-Source Path Forward for Industry

Overview of the carbon measurement formula available to all.

To encourage industry-wide accountability, Grove and Gravity are sharing this open-source AI emissions formula using a time-based model based on the available science, research, and data3. This methodology—covering energy intensity, data usage, hardware efficiency, and more—will be publicly available as a resource for other organizations to track and reduce the environmental impact of AI adoption, with the formula covering both LLM queries as well as non-LLM AI tools.

To read more about the methodology, review the detailed technical appendix on Gravity’s website here.

To learn more about Grove’s sustainability initiatives and view its latest annual report, visit https://www.grove.co/pages/environmental-impact.

About Gravity

Gravity is an end-to-end carbon accounting and energy management solution that aligns sustainability and business impact. Built for energy-intense operations and companies with complex supply chains, Gravity empowers the world's makers and leading institutions to easily comply with emissions reporting requirements, win over customers, and reduce costs by optimizing energy use. With industry-leading technology, Gravity ensures customers can navigate the changing regulatory environment with confidence and execute projects that drive meaningful energy reductions, while protecting – and enhancing – their bottom line. Learn more and arrange a demo at www.gravityclimate.com.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is the one-stop online destination for everyday essentials that create a healthier home and planet. Explore thousands of thoughtfully vetted products for every room and everyone in your home, including household cleaning, personal care, health and wellness, laundry, clean beauty, kitchen, pantry, kids, baby, pet care, and beyond. Everything Grove sells meets a higher standard — from health to sustainability and performance — so you get a great value without compromising your values. As a B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, Grove goes beyond selling products: every order is carbon neutral, supports plastic waste cleanup initiatives, and lets you see and track the positive impact of your choices. Shopping with purpose starts at Grove.com.

