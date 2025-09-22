Generational Group Advises Harness Creek Enterprises, Inc. dba Drive Systems in its Sale to a Private Buyer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Harness Creek Enterprises, Inc. dba Drive Systems to a Private Buyer. The acquisition closed September 9, 2025.

Headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, Drive Systems is a full service industrial maintenance, repair, and operations provider founded in 1975, serving North Alabama and Central Tennessee. The company offers a wide range of products including bearings, sprockets, motors, controls, conveyors, belts, hoses, hydraulics, and pneumatics, along with general MRO supplies. It also provides services such as component rebuilding, machinery refurbishing and retrofitting, hydraulic hose fabrication, machinery automation, and integrated supply solutions. Drive Systems is dedicated to helping manufacturers extend equipment life, lower operating costs, and improve production efficiency.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Central Region – Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior Vice President, M&A, Andre Farahmandi, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Brennon Dunbar successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Terry Stidham and Senior M&A Advisor, Maria Sutej established the initial relationship with Harness Creek Enterprises, Inc. dba Drive Systems.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, stated, “This transaction highlights our commitment to building meaningful partnerships that create lasting impact. We’re proud to bring together two organizations with shared goals and the momentum to succeed as one.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading, award winning full-service M&A advisory firm. Generational has over 300 professionals across 16 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Celebrating its 20th year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,700 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The firm was named 2024 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in both 2024 and 2022.