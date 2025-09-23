Netmore Acquires Arson Metering, Deepening its Capabilities and Offerings to Water and Gas Utilities

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netmore Group, the leading network operator for Massive IoT, today announced the acquisition of Arson Metering, a Spanish innovator in remote meter reading and smart management of water and gas supply networks. This strategic acquisition strengthens Netmore’s position as a leader in modernizing utility operations and expands its footprint in Europe, where Arson Metering has a strong presence.

Arson Metering specializes in advanced remote reading technologies with deployments across more than 200 municipalities in Spain, Italy, France, and Greece. The company is managing over 500,000 water and gas meters and has a backlog of approximately 350,000 meters. The company’s expertise in AMI and its advanced Meter Operations Centre support Netmore’s ability to deliver against strict service levels required by utilities to meet regulatory and environmental goals.

“Acquiring Arson Metering is another transformative step for Netmore as we expand our ability to provide end-to-end solutions for utility automation and modernization across the globe,” said Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore Group. “Arson Metering’s innovative utility solutions and proven track-record for delivering best-in-class KPIs align with our mission to provide high quality, reliable, and easy to use solutions with world leading support. Together, we’ll help municipalities and utilities tackle pressing challenges like water scarcity, leakage, and resource constraints, delivering measurable value to customers and communities.”

Amador Martínez, CEO at Arson Metering, commented: “Joining forces with Netmore marks an exciting new chapter for Arson Metering. Our shared approach to driving smarter, more efficient utility operations creates a powerful synergy for utilities and smart cities. For our customers this means enhanced connectivity to manage water and gas networks, while opening the door to global markets for Arson Metering’s products and services – now backed by Netmore’s extensive infrastructure and expertise. As a Netmore company, Arson Metering will continue to operate from our headquarters in Bilbao, maintaining a commitment to service that has always characterized it.”

Innovative products and services offered by Arson Metering for efficient and sustainable water and gas management include:

Metering Control Centre: Highly specialized monitoring hub focused on analysing and detecting anomalies and diagnosing meter and utility network issues in order to provide proactive support for utility customers and installation partners alike.

AquaCity Platform: A universal remote meter reading platform that integrates major smart meter brands. It enables real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and data analysis for urban water management.

GasCity Platform: A smart gas management solution with automated valve control, anomaly detection, and minimal energy consumption. It ensures safety, optimizes billing, and provides user-friendly data for gas distributors.

As the world’s leading provider of LoRaWAN and hybrid LPWAN communication services, Netmore is in a unique position to streamline network delivery and accelerate massive IoT adoption – enabling customers to accomplish more with less.

Netmore is a gold sponsor of the Spain Smart Water Summit 2025 being held in Madrid September 23 - 25, 2025. For more information or to meet us at the event, contact Netmore at: https://netmoregroup.com/contact-us/.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world’s most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.