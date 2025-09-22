Voyager Enhances Next-Gen Communications With BridgeComm Technologies Acquisition

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: VOYG] acquired BridgeComm proprietary technology that accelerates the company’s ability to deliver advanced optical communication solutions for the defense and commercial markets, fast-tracking internal development efforts.

Optical communications are essential for proliferated low-Earth orbit architectures, resilient space networks and real-time decision advantage that customers require.

“By compressing development into a much shorter timeframe, we’re able to respond to one of the fastest-growing needs in defense and commercial communications,” said Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO of Voyager. “With the acquisition, we can accelerate the rollout of optical solutions that will support Department of Defense missions while positioning the solutions for commercial adoption in parallel.”

Voyager can now develop differentiated systems on a much shorter schedule, enabling the company to address the growing requirements for secure, high-throughput low-latency connectivity. The technology also supports commercial applications, including linking aircraft to commercial satellite constellations for higher data throughput across global networks.

The acquisition builds on Voyager’s capabilities in advanced sensors, AI-enabled edge processing and on-orbit infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s ability to deliver mission-ready solutions across domains.

