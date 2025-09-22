Ateios Systems and Kodak Redefine Battery Manufacturing with High-Speed Solvent-Free Electrode Production

NEWBERRY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ateios Systems and Kodak are announcing they have demonstrated the fastest solvent-free production process for high-energy electrodes ever reported. Powered by the RaiCure™ platform, the system reaches an unprecedented coating speed of 80 meters per minute, nearly three times faster than the industry-standard 30 m/min with fluorine-polymer-based electrodes. The system achieves those speeds while enabling high-voltage stability and thick coatings (>5 mAh/cm²), producing entirely domestic and forever chemical-free electrodes for synthetic graphite, LCO, NMC, and LFP materials that make up 80% of the $196B global lithium-ion battery market.

“Backed by a resilient supply chain, RaiCure™ delivers high-energy, high-quality, PFA-free electrodes at record-setting speed, giving battery makers the ability to build better batteries for AI, mobility, and the connected world,” said Rajan Kumar, CEO and Founder Ateios Systems. “With Kodak, we've shown that sustainability, scalability, high yields, and speed can coexist without compromising performance. We’ve already secured multiple POs and are shipping electrodes to battery OEMs in Asia and North America.”

Ateios was awarded a $350,000 R&D and Superboost grant from the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, with a selection committee led by Nobel Laureate Dr. Stanley Whittingham. The committee highlighted the platform’s ability to address five of the most urgent challenges in next-generation battery manufacturing:

Up to 96% reduction in energy consumption

Elimination of PFAS-based chemicals

Thick, high-energy cathodes scalable to GWh production

Recycling-ready electrode designs

Made from raw materials from domestic, scalable suppliers

“The work shared by Ateios and Kodak highlights promising progress toward solving key challenges in next-generation battery manufacturing,” said Dr. Whittingham.

Fabless Model Built for Scalable and Sustainable Growth

This manufacturing leap builds on Kodak’s 130-year legacy in high-precision coating and materials science, combined with Ateios’ fabless manufacturing model, inspired by leaders such as NVIDIA and TSMC. These companies that helped scale GPUs for the same devices are now demanding advanced batteries.

Kodak’s pilot line supports widths up to 440 mm at speeds over 100 m/min and is capable of producing more than 500 MWh of high-energy electrodes annually. Kodak’s full-scale production line handles widths of up to 1.5 m at a speed over 100 m/min, exceeding the equivalent of 2 GWh of electrode capacity per year.

Ateios leads the development of next-generation electrode chemistries and integration processes. Kodak contributes expertise in mass production with multilayer precision, in-line quality scanning, and full IP and supply chain security. Together, the companies can take new battery designs from lab concept to commercial-scale production in 2-3 months, serving applications in electric vehicles, grid storage, aerospace, fuel cells, and consumer electronics.

“Our work with Ateios demonstrates that RaiCure™ can be deployed as a drop-in solution for faster, environmentally friendly, and more efficient electrode coating at manufacturing scale,” said Terry Taber, Chief Technical Officer and VP at Eastman Kodak Company.

Battery OEMs can begin accessing next-generation high quality electrodes in under five minutes by submitting a request at https://ateios.com/electrode-request. Depending on specifications, companies can receive production-grade electrodes already in production or commission custom designs for rapid manufacturing.

About Ateios Systems

Ateios Systems delivers next-generation, PFAS- and solvent-free RaiCore™ electrodes built on their patented system, RaiCure™, the world’s fastest electrode manufacturing platform. We supply production-grade electrodes to battery makers, with drop-in integration support and a resilient supply chain, enabling OEMs to scale high-energy, lower-cost cells globally without retooling. Learn more at www.ateios.com and follow updates at X @AteiosSytems and LinkedIn.

About Eastman Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on X @Kodak and LinkedIn.

About the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a coalition of over 40 industry, academic, nonprofit, and community partners committed to advancing next-generation battery technology and manufacturing. This material is based upon work on the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York supported by the National Science Foundation under the NSF Regional Innovation Engines program. Learn more at upstatenyengine.org.