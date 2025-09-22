Revvity and Profluent Collaborate to Launch AI-Enhanced Adenine Deaminase Pin-point Base Editing Systems

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) announced a strategic collaboration with Profluent, bringing together a range of its novel AI-engineered enzymes with Revvity’s established Pin-pointTM base editing platform. The result is simplified access for customers to a therapeutically relevant base editing toolkit.

This new Pin-point configuration allows for increased precision and efficiency, with some combinations being precise to single nucleotide edits without bystander editing. Additionally, the Pin-point platform’s modular design has shown delivery of ultra-low amounts of deaminase while maintaining clinically-relevant levels of base editing and reducing off-target activity, which leads to enhanced safety. The result is a toolkit for therapeutic applications where control, safety, and reproducibility are paramount.

“The advantage of the Pin-point platform is its modularity that allows an exchange of base editing components to enable customers to find their optimal fit-for-purpose design. Our collaboration with Profluent is the first step towards our ultimate aim of offering a toolbox of therapeutically-relevant base editing systems,” said Dr. Michelle Fraser, head of cell and gene therapy at Revvity. “Until now, adenine base editors have been limited by traditional protein engineering approaches. Together with Profluent, we’re enabling customers to create next generation cell and gene therapies using carefully selected components to edit disease relevant sites, while consciously reducing, and ideally eliminating, the risk of unintended edits elsewhere in the genome.”

Unlike traditional base editors, which are based on naturally occurring enzymes and subject to complex licensing restrictions, Profluent’s AI platform designs proteins from the ground up, enabling novel functionality, rapid iteration, and therapeutic precision. When paired with Revvity’s proprietary Pin-point system, scientists gain a fully customizable editing toolkit. This latest collaboration builds on Revvity’s earlier demonstration of the ability to replace Cas9 in the Pin-point system with Profluent’s open-access OpenCRISPRTM nuclease, recently published in Nature.

The combination of the Pin-point platform and a carefully curated selection of Profluent’s adenine deaminases are available from Revvity through bundled licensing to significantly expand the number of disease-related mutations that could be addressed using the Pin-point platform and accelerate adoption by therapeutic developers. The collaboration reflects the shared commitment to democratize access to next-generation base editing technologies intended to help bring life-changing therapies to patients sooner.

Revvity will showcase the new AI-enhanced adenine deaminase Pin-point system, along with other innovations, at the ESGCT 2025 Annual Congress, October 7-10 in Seville, Spain.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Profluent

Profluent is an AI-first company pushing the frontier of de novo protein design to author new biology. Grounded in nature with AI as an interpreter, Profluent’s powerful foundation model platform unlocks solutions that transform medicine, agriculture, and beyond. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Emeryville, CA, Profluent is backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Insight Partners, Air Street Capital, AIX Ventures, and Convergent Ventures. To learn more, visit profluent.bio.