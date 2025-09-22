Willow Tree and Hunter Point Capital Strike GP Financing Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willow Tree Credit Partners LP (“Willow Tree”), a $5 billion private credit investment manager, today announced it has received an investment from Hunter Point Capital (“HPC”).

Founded in 2017 and led by Chief Executive Officer Timothy Lower and partners James Roche and Alex Dashiell, Willow Tree provides flexible capital structure solutions for sponsor-backed and non-sponsored middle market businesses.

HPC is a leading independent investment firm providing bespoke capital solutions to alternative asset managers across the globe. Within its suite of solutions, HPC offers non-dilutive financings to support the capital needs of GPs and their private investment funds. In the past year, HPC has executed ten such financing transactions across the platform.

Avi Kalichstein, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HPC said, “An increasing number of high-performing GPs are seeking tailored financing solutions to execute their portfolio-level and firm-level objectives, and we are proud to be able to support these initiatives at Willow Tree.”

“We are excited to partner with Hunter Point Capital, whose investment we believe is a testament to the strength of our platform,” said Mr. Lower. “Their flexible financing solutions and capital formation expertise will allow us to scale our core direct lending business rapidly, expand our brand and presence in the wealth channel, and launch new strategies with our longstanding institutional investors and partners.”

Berkshire Global Advisors acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Willow Tree. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to HPC.

About Willow Tree Credit Partners

Willow Tree Credit Partners LP is a fast-growing private credit alternatives firm founded in 2017 by industry veteran Tim Lower. Headquartered in New York City, with a satellite office in Miami, Willow Tree currently manages multiple funds and accounts with approximately $5 billion of AUM and has closed over 100 credit investments to date.

Willow Tree’s core focus is senior secured, floating rate loans to middle-market businesses. Through a multi-pronged origination effort that includes a growing network of operating advisors and financial sponsors, Willow Tree focuses on sourcing and structuring bespoke capital solutions for businesses with EBITDA ranging from approximately $5 to $75 million. For more information about Willow Tree, please visit www.willowtreelp.com.

About Hunter Point Capital

Founded in 2020, Hunter Point Capital is a leading independent investment firm providing innovative capital solutions and business-building capabilities to alternative asset managers across the globe. With over 70 professionals across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, HPC serves as a strategic partner for growth, and strives to be the preferred choice for managers who are building enduring franchises and defining the future of private markets. For more information, please visit www.hunterpointcapital.com.