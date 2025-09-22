KEH Camera Recognizes Atlanta Falcons Photography Team as KEH Circular Economy Partner

SMYRNA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KEH Camera, the largest buyer and seller of pre-owned camera gear in the U.S., recognized the Atlanta Falcons photography team as a KEH Circular Economy Partner. The team was presented this award by KEH Chair Glenn Kaufman during their team rally held on Thursday, September 18, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Since its founding in 1979, KEH has been committed to extending the life of photo and video equipment—keeping hundreds of thousands of cameras out of landfills and putting them in the hands of more creatives. The KEH Circular Economy Partner recognition is given to companies and organizations who join with KEH in its mission to drive sustainability and reuse of photo and video gear.

“The Atlanta Falcons photography team exemplifies what it means to be a modern creative partner that prioritizes sustainable business practices without sacrificing quality,” said Glenn Kaufman, chair of KEH Camera. “We’re proud to recognize the Atlanta Falcons photography team as a KEH Circular Economy Partner, and look forward to continuing to recognize organizations who join us in our mission to drive circularity in the creative marketplace.”

The Atlanta Falcons photography team is a long-time and ongoing participant in KEH’s trade-in program alongside other organizations, choosing to upgrade their gear by trading in well-maintained equipment to be renewed and passed forward to others as KEH CertifiedTM pre-owned products. To-date, the Falcons have traded in over 200 pieces of gear with KEH, positively contributing towards the fight against eWaste and embodying the power of trade.

“KEH has helped elevate our photography by allowing us to trade in old gear for upgraded cameras and lenses, giving us the tools to capture some of our best work," said Brandon Magnus, director of photography, AMBSE. "Just as important, through KEH’s Circular Economy Partner program, our retired equipment is given a second life instead of ending up as waste reflecting our commitment to doing what’s right for the environment.”

KEH offers a streamlined, white-glove trade-in experience designed for efficiency, security, and sustainability at scale. From sports teams to studios and creative agencies, KEH works directly with organizations to evaluate and upgrade entire equipment sets. Each item is inspected by KEH’s expert technicians, graded through an industry-leading certification process, and routed back into circulation—keeping high-value gear out of landfills and into the hands of other creators—and leading to credit for the value of the trade in. To learn more about KEH’s professional trade-in program and how organizations can become a Circular Economy Partner, visit keh.com/sell.

About KEH Camera

KEH Camera is North America’s premier purchaser and reseller of pre-owned camera gear and boasts a 45-year legacy marked by product excellence and customer satisfaction. With a rigorous inspection and pre-owned certification process, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the circular economy, KEH minimizes waste, offering better equipment access at superior value. Revitalizing the past and driving future creatives through their gear, the company actively engages its community through online, in-store, and in-person events across North America. KEH Camera is privately held by D Cubed Group, a firm that engages in building and growing great companies. Explore more at www.keh.com.