NiCE Announces Brand Ambassador Partnership with PGA TOUR Star JJ Spaun to Champion Power of Relentless Drive, Innovation and Growth

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a brand ambassador partnership with JJ Spaun, professional golfer, 2025 U.S. Open Champion and breakout PGA TOUR star. The collaboration highlights the shared values of consistency, innovation and breakthrough performance that define both Spaun’s accelerated rise in professional golf and NiCE’s transformation in delivering AI-first customer experiences.

Spaun currently ranks 7th in the Official World Golf Ranking. For nearly a decade on the PGA TOUR, Spaun built his career on steady play and perseverance. In 2025, he delivered a season for the history books, capturing his first major win at the U.S. Open, contending for titles at THE PLAYERS and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and securing automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup. His surge onto the world stage reflects the power of consistency meeting opportunity, a philosophy NiCE also lives by.

In 2025, NiCE has redefined the future of customer experience with AI capabilities, acquiring conversational AI leader Cognigy and announcing a series of major partnerships that propelled its industry-leading CX AI platform, CXone Mpower, into a new era of growth and leadership. Teaming up with Spaun reinforces NiCE’s commitment to create a NiCE world where customers, employees, and communities thrive. Just as Spaun inspires on the golf course through his focus, discipline, and performance, NiCE inspires organizations to elevate every experience and make the world better.

Through this multi-year partnership, Spaun will showcase the NiCE logo on his shirt in competition and serve as the brand ambassador, bringing the NiCE story to fans and partners.

“JJ’s journey is one every sports fan admires, years of dedication leading to a defining breakthrough,” said Scott Russell, CEO, NiCE. “At NiCE, we’ve had our own breakthrough year, fueled by consistency and the drive to innovate with AI. Partnering with JJ isn’t just about sports, it’s about celebrating what it means to perform when it matters most and to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. We look forward to cheering JJ on at the Ryder Cup!”

JJ Spaun added: “Winning the U.S. Open was a defining moment in my career — proof of what’s possible with focus, consistency, and the right team around you. That’s why I’m so excited to partner with NiCE. Their commitment to innovation and excellence mirrors the same principles that drove me to that victory, and together we’re going to build something even more impactful.”

