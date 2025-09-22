BlueFlag Security and Tech.Rocks Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower CTOs and Tech Leaders

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueFlag Security, a leader in software development lifecycle (SDLC) security and governance, and Tech.Rocks, France’s premier community for CTOs and technology executives, announced today a strategic collaboration designed to empower and protect technology leaders and their organizations.

The partnership will officially kick off with a Tech.Rocks Executive Event in Paris on Thursday, September 25, bringing together CTOs and senior executive members to exchange insights on innovation, leadership, and security.

Founded in 2017 by leading French tech executives – including former CTOs of BlaBlaCar, Mediapart/20 Minutes, LesFurets, and the Executive MBA Epitech – Tech.Rocks has grown into a vibrant community of more than 4,500 CTOs and technology leaders across France. Its mission is to break the isolation of tech leadership and empower executives through peer-to-peer exchange, thought-provoking content, and structured support.

Noémie Coget, CEO of Tech.Rocks, said: “At Tech.Rocks, we are committed to creating a trusted space where technology leaders can openly discuss their challenges and opportunities. Partnering with BlueFlag Security allows us to add a crucial dimension: ensuring that innovation and leadership thrive in an environment where security and trust are at the forefront.”

BlueFlag Security delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity Intelligence platform that provides continuous visibility and control across the SDLC. By identifying and eliminating hidden identities, orphaned credentials, and toxic permission combinations in developer environments, BlueFlag helps organizations close critical security gaps before they can be exploited. brings its expertise in AI/ML-powered Identity Intelligence capabilities to the partnership. By partnering with Tech.Rocks, BlueFlag is furthering its mission to secure every phase of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), enabling organizations to innovate without compromise.

Raj Mallempati, CEO & Co-Founder of BlueFlag Security, commented: “At BlueFlag Security, we are dedicated to providing a clean and trustworthy software development environment. We believe innovation thrives when developers can focus on building, not battling hidden risks. We aim to give technology leaders the confidence that their software environments are secure by design so they can accelerate growth knowing their foundations are protected.”

Thierry Bonhomme, Senior Advisor at BlueFlag Security and former CEO of Orange Business & CTO of Orange Group, added: “The collaboration between BlueFlag Security and Tech.Rocks is an important step for the tech ecosystem in France. By bringing together community, leadership, and security, we are helping CTOs tackle today’s most pressing challenges while preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities.”

About BlueFlag Security

BlueFlag Security offers a comprehensive, identity-first approach to securing the software development lifecycle (SDLC). By focusing on developer identities – both human and machine – and toolchain security, BlueFlag helps organizations address the most critical attack vectors often neglected by traditional code-centric solutions. The platform leverages AI-driven activity intelligence to monitor and analyze risks, enforce policies, and automate remediation. With capabilities across identity governance, pipeline security, code governance, and continuous compliance, BlueFlag proactively strengthens security postures while optimizing operational efficiency, ensuring protection against evolving software supply chain threats. Learn more at blueflagsecurity.com.