AB InBev and Netflix Announce Global Brand Partnership

BRUSSELS & LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced a global partnership bringing together the world’s most iconic beer brands with one of the world’s most popular entertainment services. The partnership is unprecedented in the global reach and scale of activations across AB InBev’s portfolio of brands.

Both AB InBev and Netflix bring people together through shared passions like sports, food, music, and comedy. Together, the companies will create even more enjoyable experiences for legal drinking age fans around the world and connect with audiences in new and exciting ways.

“Streaming is a social and shared experience — it’s an occasion where beer and entertainment come together,” said Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev. “This partnership is an opportunity for our brands to create deeper experiences with consumers and more moments of cheers while they watch the content that shapes culture.”

Through its global brand portfolio, AB InBev will collaborate with Netflix on co-marketing campaigns that will come to life across a variety of Netflix’s most popular global and regional titles like “The Gentlemen” from the UK, “Brasil 70 - A Saga do Tri” from Brazil, “Culinary Class Wars” from South Korea among others. The partnership will include consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging, digital promotions, and more.

Netflix and AB InBev will also partner on co-branded campaigns around Netflix live events. In Mexico, Cerveza Victoria was recently a presenting sponsor for the Canelo vs. Crawford matchup. AB InBev will also advertise during Netflix’s 2025 live NFL Christmas Game Day 2025. The companies will also collaborate on some of the world’s biggest events like the 2027 Women’s World Cup on Netflix.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to build our brand and connect with fans, to keep fueling the fandom that comes from our great shows, thrilling movies, and can’t-miss live events,” said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix. “The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better. We are super excited about creating attention-grabbing campaigns with AB InBev that are just as unique, fun, and creative as the shows and movies they support.”

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 144 000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2024, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 59.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).