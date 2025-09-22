Vigience Announces SAP-integrated Vigience Field Service on Salesforce AppExchange

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vigience today announced it has launched its SAP-integrated Vigience Field Service Application on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to help automate technician scheduling, parts logistics and asset lifecycle management through SAP S/4HANA process integrations and AI-driven workflows powered by Salesforce Agentforce. Because the solution is delivered entirely on the low-code Salesforce Platform, enterprises can roll it out across multiple countries without custom middleware or separate data stores.

Large manufacturers depend on SAP to manage people, parts, contracts and billing. Vigience Field Service brings that data into Salesforce Field Service, enabling dispatchers to:

View SAP equipment master data, service contracts and warranties inside Salesforce

Assign technicians using up-to-date SAP HR skills and availability

Manage spare parts inventory, van stock and shipments without leaving the Salesforce console

Generate service quotes in Salesforce and post invoices automatically to SAP Finance

Because the app is pre-integrated with SAP and 100% native to Salesforce, customers can deploy the solution in weeks and evolve it as business requirements change.

Comments on the News

“Today’s release gives service organizations an out-of-the-box path to modern, SAP-connected field operations on Salesforce,” said Markus Stierli, CEO of Vigience. “Our goal is to eliminate integration complexity so teams can focus on delivering extraordinary service experiences.”

“Vigience Field Service is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by providing seamless connectivity between Salesforce and SAP S/4HANA,” said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 9,000 apps and experts, with over 13 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Vigience

Vigience Inc. is an independent software vendor founded by former SAP product development leaders and headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Zurich and Tokyo. The company provides prebuilt, SAP-integrated solutions to Salesforce that enable global enterprises to modernize customer and service experiences on Salesforce while preserving SAP as their system of record.

For more information, visit www.vigience.com/fsm.