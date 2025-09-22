Kraft Peanut Butter Expands Community Commitment in Quebec with Donation to CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraft Peanut Butter, a beloved Canadian classic and family favourite since the 1960s, today announced a $500,000 commitment over five years to the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. The donation will support a new pilot project aimed at evaluating the potential of early allergy intervention through supervised, home-based treatment. The project will be led by CHU Sainte-Justine, Canada’s largest mother-and-child teaching hospital and one of North America's leading pediatric centres.

With food allergies affecting an estimated 75,000 children in Quebec schools1, this initiative aims to reach families earlier – during infancy – when intervention can make the most impact. By providing care earlier, the program aims to reduce long wait times to see a specialist and widen access to care for more children – allowing them to live free from the fear of food allergies.

“Our peanut butter is proudly prepared in Canada at the state-of-the-art facility in Mont Royal, Quebec, and we are committed to this community not only through our products but through meaningful partnerships,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “We believe that nourishing families goes beyond the food we make, and we’re proud to partner with the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation to advance early allergy care through innovative research and care delivery that can improve the quality of life for families living with food allergies.”

“We are immensely grateful to Kraft Heinz Canada for their generous support,” said Delphine Brodeur, President and CEO of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. “This project brings us closer to a more inclusive model of care that enables early intervention for all children, regardless of their background or where they live in the province. It’s a meaningful step towards rethinking how we address food allergies and creating brighter outcomes for future generations.”

Kraft Peanut Butter has been spreading goodness across Quebec and Canadian homes for decades. This donation reaffirms the brand’s long-standing connection to the province and its commitment to supporting families affected by food allergies.

Looking ahead, Kraft Peanut Butter is actively developing exciting new products with Canadians in mind. “As the country’s most trusted peanut butter brand2, we take that brand love seriously,” added Laroche. “We’re always looking for ways to delight Canadians and look forward to bringing innovative offerings to the market in 2026 to drive the category forward.”

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada's heritage can be traced back over a century to when James Lewis Kraft of Stevensville, Ontario began selling cheese from a horse-drawn wagon in 1903. Heinz Canada was established in 1909 in Leamington, Ontario where its first products were pickles sourced from local growers. Following the 2015 merger between KraftFoods Group and H.J. Heinz Company, Kraft Heinz Canada became a subsidiary of the newly formed Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC).

About the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's mission is to engage the community and support the CHU Sainte-Justine in its pursuit of excellence and its commitment to providing children and mothers with one of the highest levels of health care in the world, now and in the future. fondationstejustine.org