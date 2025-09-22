Arizona's CommunityCares Network Sees 428% Growth, Streamlining Access to Vital Services for Arizonans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommunityCares is a collaborative effort between the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the state’s Medicaid agency; Contexture, the Health Information Exchange for Arizona and Colorado; and Unite Us, the nation’s trusted technology partner for integrating health and community-based care. The CommunityCares program has set a new standard for proactively addressing the non-medical needs that influence whole-person health. In just three years, the program has seen a remarkable 428% growth, demonstrating its effectiveness in connecting residents with vital community-based services across the state.

The success of the CommunityCares program is highlighted in a new short-form documentary that captures the program's impact from the perspectives of some of its key partners. You can hear directly from community partners, AHCCCS, Contexture, and Unite Us on how this collaborative model has set a new standard for integrated care and is delivering measurable results for Arizonans.

Watch the full video on the Unite Us website to see how the CommunityCares program is transforming health outcomes and serving as a blueprint for other states.

Since its inception, the CommunityCares program has served more than 71K Arizonans and facilitated more than 185K referrals for vital health and non-medical services. This robust initiative, powered by Unite Us’ technology infrastructure, and Contexture's expertise in secure information exchange, is transforming how residents access essential support, from housing and food security to employment and medical services.

Historically, Arizonans navigated a fragmented system when seeking assistance for basic needs. The CommunityCares program has transformed this by facilitating secure, closed-loop referrals through CommunityCares, built on Unite Us’ infrastructure. This system allows healthcare providers, government agencies, and community-based organizations to seamlessly assess an individual's needs and connect them to available resources, delivering comprehensive, coordinated support. The program's impressive growth includes onboarding over 1,400 organizations, creating a robust and interconnected care ecosystem throughout Arizona.

"Addressing social drivers of health is paramount to improving the long-term health outcomes of our members," said Marcus Johnson, Deputy Director of Community Engagement and Regulatory Affairs at AHCCCS. "The CommunityCares program has been instrumental in connecting our most vulnerable populations to the non-medical support they need—from housing to nutrition—to not just get by, but to truly thrive."

Beyond streamlining referrals, CommunityCares gives care providers visibility into their clients’ care journeys, from the initial request to resolution. This outcome-driven approach not only improves individual well-being but also proves the financial sustainability and tangible return on investment of integrating non-medical services into the broader healthcare system.

The remarkable achievements of the CommunityCares program are a direct result of the strong partnerships at its core.

"The CommunityCares program's success is a direct result of the powerful partnership with AHCCCS, Contexture, Unite Us, and community partners across the state,” said Brandon White, director of community and customer success at Unite Us. "Our technology turns this collaboration into tangible results, closing the loop on referrals and providing the data needed to prove the program's impact, all while fundamentally improving health outcomes for Arizonans."

“The success of the CommunityCares program is a testament to the dedication of every community-based organization and provider on the front lines," said Melissa Kotrys, CEO of Contexture. "We've had the privilege of watching these partnerships flourish. We've proven that when you empower organizations with a seamless flow of information, they can deliver transformative, whole-person care. We are incredibly proud of what we've built and remain committed to fostering this ecosystem so we can continue to serve the people of Arizona for years to come."

For more information about the CommunityCares program and its impact on community-based organizations, including how non-profit CBOs can join CommunityCares network free of charge, please visit communitycaresaz.org or uniteus.com/networks/arizona/.

