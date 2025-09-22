POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH ARTIST RILEY SHEEHEY

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Kids, portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced its first collaboration with celebrated watercolor artist Riley Sheehey. Known for her dreamy, hand-painted illustrations that blend nostalgia and imagination, Sheehey partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to create a collection of children’s home furnishings that transform bedrooms and playrooms into magical worlds. The new Riley Sheehey for Pottery Barn Kids collection showcases Sheehey’s enchanting, hand-painted illustrations, bringing them to life through an assortment of bedding, pajamas, tabletop, and holiday décor designed to capture the wonder of the holiday season.

Sheehey’s path to becoming a professional artist was as organic and heartfelt as her paintings. Originally an elementary school teacher, Riley began painting as a personal creative outlet, inspired by her love of vintage storybooks, florals and creating emotional scenes. What began as evenings spent experimenting with watercolors soon blossomed into a full-time artistic career, as her whimsical and nostalgic style resonated with parents, collectors, and brands alike. Today, her work is recognized for its ability to transport viewers into a world that feels both familiar and fantastical, evoking treasured memories while sparking new ones. Riley Sheehey’s designs feel like they are lifted from the pages of a watercolor storybook, created to be treasured for generations.

“Pottery Barn Kids is pleased to collaborate with renowned artist Riley Sheehey,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. “Our designs combine Sheehey’s storybook-inspired artistry with Pottery Barn Kids’ craftsmanship for a beautiful holiday collection for baby and kids.”

“As an artist and a mom, I have loved working with Pottery Barn Kids to create pieces that feel both magical and meaningful,” said Riley Sheehey. “This partnership has been such a dream, and I’m thrilled to share a collection that families can weave into their own holiday traditions and memories.”

The Riley Sheehey for Pottery Barn Kids collection includes nursery and holiday décor highlighting Sheehey’s distinctive watercolor artistry. A tree skirt and coordinating stockings feature festive woodland animals and storybook-inspired scenes, perfectly tailored for cozy holiday decorating. Detailed bedding and textiles - from crib sheets to quilted comforters - bring Sheehey’s delicate brushwork into the nursery, with playful, nostalgic prints. Decorative throw pillows, garlands, and keepsake ornaments extend the artwork throughout the home, while timeless holiday tabletop pieces add charm to family gatherings.

Sheehey has previously collaborated with major fashion brands. This marks her first-ever home furnishings collaboration, one that blends artful design with Pottery Barn Kids’ heritage craftsmanship.

For more information, please visit www.potterybarnkids.com. Follow along on social @potterybarnkids and @rileysheehey.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

ABOUT RILEY SHEEHEY

Riley Sheehey is a watercolor and multimedia artist and textile designer. Before becoming an artist full-time, she taught elementary school art and developed a love for whimsical styles and playful details. Her artwork reflects this childlike view of the world with fun color palettes and an attention to detail that evokes a viewer’s curiosity. Riley lives and works at her home in Virginia, where she continues to create artwork that evokes warmth, wonder, and cherished memories.

WSM-PR