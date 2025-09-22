FUTR Signs Charlie Obaugh Auto Group Expanding U.S. Enterprise Footprint in Virginia

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The FUTR Corporation (TSX.V:FTRC / OTCQB:FTRCF), a consumer AI Agent App, is pleased to announce its contract to launch Charlie Obaugh Auto Group on FUTR’s powerful and updated consumer loan and payment management platform, FUTR Payments Gen 2.0.

The Charlie Obaugh group represents a meaningful toe hold expansion into Virginia, and the first dealer group being added to the materially enhanced Gen 2.0 FUTR Payments experience. FUTR has been making innovative upgrades though 2025 including integrating payments with data, FUTR Utility Tokens and AI powered vaults, culminating in the FUTR AI Agent App experience. FUTR’s existing Auto Dealers will be migrated to this significantly enhanced platform featuring an even more compelling consumer and dealer experience powered by enriched Data and user experience redesigns.

FUTR’s AI Agent technology analyzes the customer’s Auto financing arrangements in real time and suggests optimized payment strategies to save the customer time and interest expense. FUTR’s Payment rails then allow the customer to automate those payments, realize savings, and build equity in their vehicle.

In Q1 2026, the FUTR AI Agent will allow all consumers to personally enroll other payments like credit cards and mortgages and curate their own cash flow with their personalized FUTR AI Agent helping to curate the best payment schemas for them.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Charlie Obaugh team to deepen FUTR’s national footprint in Virginia,” said Mindy Bruns, Chief Business Officer. “Charlie Obaugh’s strong reputation for customer service and community engagement makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our Enterprise and Brand network in the Auto space. We look forward to helping Charlie Obaugh’s customers access smarter payment options that fit their financial goals as well as supporting their growth with leads and revenue enhancement opportunities generated from our comprehensive data.”

“Our partnership with FUTR gives us the ability to provide our customers with payment flexibility that truly meets their needs,” said Chris Tortorice, General Manager of the Charlie Obaugh dealership group. “This is not just about making vehicles more affordable – it’s about creating a better ownership experience from day one. We’re excited to be the first in Virginia to bring this innovative solution to our customers.”

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR’s AI Agent App is designed to put money back in consumer’s wallets and time back into their lives. The FUTR AI Agent App leverages a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers, intelligent agent-driven payments and AI-powered personal life management tools. The platform also enables Enterprises to earn rewards for contributing consented consumer data to AI Agents, while allowing Brands to leverage tokens to acquire access to this data to enhance offer personalization and significantly reduce customer acquisition costs. www.thefutrcorp.com

