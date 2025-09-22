DTN Advances Real-Time Weather Intelligence with NVIDIA Earth-2 on AWS

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTN, the global leader in operational decisioning for energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries, today announced advancements to transform weather forecasting in collaboration with NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services.

Building upon each companies’ strengths—deep meteorological expertise from DTN, NVIDIA’s advanced AI, and scalable compute infrastructure from AWS—this collaboration delivers unprecedented improvements in weather prediction accuracy, timeliness, and detail beyond traditional forecasting methods.

“For decades DTN has been at the forefront of weather innovation applied to specifically meet industry challenges,” said Renny Vandewege, DTN GM Weather and Climate Intelligence. “This collaboration opens up a new frontier of operational decisioning for organizations operating in weather-sensitive environments.”

DTN employs a sophisticated approach to weather forecasting by leveraging an ensemble of public, private, and proprietary models to generate high-resolution, industry-specific forecasts.

DTN plugs NVIDIA Earth-2’s high-performance AI weather models directly into the weather engine to enhance the deep learning forecast engine that they operate. The DTN data and weighted ensemble utilizes NVIDIA Earth-2 open-source climate digital twin cloud platform, which accelerates climate and weather predictions using interactive AI-based weather simulations.

"By integrating NVIDIA Earth-2 into the DTN advanced forecasting engine, we’re enabling industries to access faster, more precise, and more actionable weather insights,” said Dion Harris, senior director of HPC and AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. “This collaboration showcases how Earth-2 digital twin technology can empower experts like DTN to deliver specialized forecasts that help businesses adapt to a changing climate and make better decisions in real time."

AWS completes the collaboration with a robust cloud foundation, using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, and scaling them using AWS Batch. Since 2020, AWS has hosted the DTN global forecasting system, significantly reducing data latency and doubling the frequency of high-resolution forecast generation. With NVIDIA platforms also hosted on AWS, the partnership enables a seamless integration of AI-powered models at supercomputing scale.

“AWS provides the scalable, high-performance infrastructure needed to support today’s most demanding data and AI workloads,” said Ian Colle, Director, Advanced Computing and Simulation at AWS. “By enabling DTN and NVIDIA to run advanced weather models on a unified cloud platform, we’re helping deliver faster, more precise forecasts that businesses and communities can rely on.”

Precise AI-driven weather forecasting is already reshaping industries. Farmers receive hyper-local weather data to inform irrigation, pesticide applications, and harvest timing. Refinery operators can anticipate temperature drops hours in advance to adjust supply chains and reduce downtime. Energy managers predict grid stress before it happens, while fleet operators reroute around storm systems in real time—reducing delays and enhancing safety.

“This collaboration arrives at a critical time, potentially reducing weather-related economic losses while creating new opportunities for businesses to optimize their operations around more reliable and granular forecasts,” Vandewege added. “The ultimate outcome will be a next-generation weather intelligence platform that transforms how organizations understand, prepare for, and respond to weather conditions across the globe.”

