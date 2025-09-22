Toyosa S.A. & Crown Ltda. Announces Landmark Alliance with BitGo, Tether, and Towerbank to Enable Vehicle, Autoparts, and Services Payments in Stablecoins across Bolivia

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toyosa S.A, the exclusive distributor of Lexus, Toyota and Yamaha for the Republic of Bolivia, and Crown Ltda, the exclusive distributor of BYD and other brands for the Republic of Bolivia, today announced an innovative strategic collaboration with BitGo Trust Company, Inc., the digital asset infrastructure company, Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, and Towerbank, a regulated Panamanian financial institution and the first crypto-friendly bank in Latin America, offering seamless and secure fiat–crypto integration for individuals and businesses across the region.

Starting September 19, 2025, customers will be able to purchase Toyosa and Crown vehicles, parts, and services using Tether's USD₮ stablecoin, with transactions seamlessly facilitated by BitGo's institutional-grade custody and secure infrastructure and Towerbank's innovative payment processing services, backed by over 50 years of experience in Latin America. Through this combination of the world’s leading stablecoin issuer, digital asset infrastructure company Tether, and a Panamanian bank, Toyosa S.A., and Crown Ltda. will become the first Latin American automotive company, and one of the world’s first companies, to embrace stablecoin payments at scale. The collaboration bridges the gap between traditional commerce and the rapidly evolving world of digital assets, providing customers with unprecedented speed, security, and efficiency.

A Simple, Fast, and Secure Digital Payment Process

1. Customers select a product or service of their choice, and a quotation with a QR code is issued.

2. At the time of payment, customers simply scan a QR code.

3. Once the USD₮ transaction is confirmed, the transaction is completed.

"This is not just a technological advancement; it's a new model for commerce," said Edwin R. Saavedra, spokesperson for Toyosa S.A. "By integrating stablecoin payments, we are providing a unique and streamlined purchasing experience for our customers. This collaboration with industry leaders like BitGo, Tether, and Towerbank allows us to pioneer a new era of financial innovation in the automotive sector."

The collaboration addresses common friction points in high-value transactions, such as cross-border payments and time-consuming bank transfers. By leveraging USD₮, customers can make purchases with the stability of the U.S. dollar, while benefiting from the speed and low transaction costs of blockchain technology.

Quotes from the partners:

"This collaboration with Toyosa - Crown, BitGo, and Towerbank is a testament to the real-world utility of stablecoins," said a spokesperson for Tether. "USD₮ provides a reliable and efficient medium of exchange that is crucial for high-value purchases. We are proud to be at the forefront of this financial revolution, enabling consumers to transact with trust and transparency."

"BitGo is proud to provide the secure foundation for this historic partnership," said a spokesperson for BitGo. "Our trusted, institutional-grade infrastructure solutions ensure that every transaction is not only fast and efficient, but also protected by the highest standards of security. Together, we are ushering in the next wave of global commerce.”

“As an institution committed to innovation and the highest standards, Towerbank reaffirms its purpose of driving modern and secure solutions,” said a spokesperson for Towerbank. "Our involvement in this partnership demonstrates how innovative payment processing services can work in harmony with the digital asset ecosystem to create new value for customers and the economy."

The companies will collaborate to educate customers and the public about the benefits of this new payment method.

About Toyosa S.A.

Toyosa, the exclusive distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Yamaha in Bolivia, celebrates its 44th anniversary in 2025, reaffirming its leadership in the automotive sector and its commitment to innovation. Since its inception, Toyosa's strength has been constantly renewing itself to offer its customers better service in the sale of vehicles, spare parts, and technical services, consolidating the largest network in the country with more than 10 points of sale nationwide. In this line of innovation, Toyosa introduces a new payment method in USDt (Tether), becoming the first automotive company in Bolivia to implement this digital solution at large scale. Thanks to the strategic alliance with Tether, BitGo, and Towerbank, this service enables customers to make payments in a simple, fast, and secure way. With this commitment, Toyosa reaffirms its leadership, its constant growth, and its commitment to investing in Bolivia to continue advancing and growing alongside all Bolivians.

About Crown Ltda.

Crown is the new company created by Toyosa to strengthen and diversify the automotive sector in Bolivia, bringing cutting-edge brands such as BYD, Maxus, and Joylong to the market. With a more modern approach and oriented toward electric and sustainable mobility, Crown seeks to expand its offering of innovative and efficient vehicles, adapted to the current needs of Bolivian customers. Backed by Toyosa's experience and track record, Crown was born with the vision of growing alongside Toyosa, consolidating strategic alliances and investing in technologies that transform mobility. With this proposal, Crown positions itself as a key player in the evolution of the national automotive market, reaffirming its commitment to investing in the country and providing modern, sustainable, and reliable solutions.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About Tether and USD₮

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape, with a mission to provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

About Towerbank

Towerbank is a regulated financial institution in Panama providing trusted banking in Panama for over 50 years. As the first crypto-friendly bank in Latin America, Towerbank has spent the last three years developing real-world solutions that connect the digital asset ecosystem with traditional finance.

Through its Panamanian regulated banking infrastructure, Towerbank offers crypto-friendly accounts, stablecoin settlement services, and Bitcoin-backed loans—bridging the gap between fiat and crypto.