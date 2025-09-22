Tide Secures Strategic Investment from Leading Global Investor TPG

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tide, the UK’s leading business management platform, today announced a strategic investment from TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm. The investment raises Tide’s valuation to $1.5 billion and marks a significant milestone in the Company’s growth journey. The funding will accelerate Tide’s international expansion, support rapid product development and advance its investment into agentic AI.

The primary and secondary investment, which totals over $120 million, was led by TPG and supported by existing investor, the Apax Digital Funds. The investment underscores Tide’s position as one of Europe’s most successful late stage fintech companies.

The investment was made through The Rise Funds, the multi-sector strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform, which partners with high-growth businesses to drive scalable, positive change alongside strong financial returns. The fund has invested in more than 85 impact-focused companies, alongside mission-driven founders and entrepreneurs.

Oliver Prill, CEO of Tide, said: “Securing this investment from TPG is a major milestone for Tide and a strong endorsement of our growth as the leading global business management platform serving 1.6m members worldwide.

“This funding will accelerate our international expansion, building on our highly successful and profitable UK business, where we support nearly 800,000 members with 14% of the SMB market. In India, we’ve seen rapid growth and now support over 800,000 Tide members.

“We’ve also launched in Germany, a large market with nearly 6 million SMEs, and very recently launched our affordable credit solutions as our first proposition in France. Over time, we’ll bring the full richness of Tide’s UK platform to each of our international markets.

“This investment will also fuel product innovation and means we can broaden and deepen our offering, helping our members everywhere save time and money.

“Tide is already adopting AI at pace, and the investment will allow us to accelerate this. TPG’s support reinforces both our existing strategy and will help deliver our long-term growth potential.”

Tide's mission is to save SMBs time and money so they can get back to doing what they love. SMBs are burdened by a myriad of business management tasks that are repetitive and time consuming. Incumbent solutions are complex, disjointed and rarely tailored for SMBs. Tide has created a connected business management platform, designed to tackle all SMB jobs to be done. Tide’s integrated platform is simple, intuitive, and a digital-first product that is easy to set-up in real-time.

Yemi Lalude, Partner at TPG and Head of Europe, Middle East & Africa for The Rise Funds, added: “Financial inclusion remains a global challenge for the millions of small businesses that are vital to economic growth and resilience. Tide has built an industry-leading platform that empowers sole traders, micro-enterprises, and small firms across the UK, India, Germany with tailored products. We are excited to support Tide’s mission to democratize access to financial and administrative services for SMEs, helping them thrive from inception through to growth. With this investment, we are proud to expand The Rise Funds’ global fintech portfolio, deepen our commitment to SME financial inclusion, and partner with the outstanding Tide team to accelerate their impact into new markets around the world.”

Along with the investment from The Rise Funds, Lalude will join Tide’s Board.

Tide’s 1.6 million members use it to support their businesses in the UK, India, Germany and most recently France. Tide’s all-in-one business management platform gives its members access to fast and compliant business registrations, time-saving accounting and admin tools, integrated team management solutions such as expense management and payroll, easy-to-use business current and savings accounts, affordable credit options, seamless payment solutions as well as connected sales tools such as acquiring and website building. Tide’s objective is to offer connected solutions for its members’ jobs-to-be-done.

Morgan Stanley served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Tide in relation to this investment. Torch Partners served as financial advisor to TPG.

About Tide:

Launched in 2017, Tide is the leading business management platform in the UK. Tide helps SMBs save time (and money) in the running of their businesses by not only offering business accounts and related admin services, but also a comprehensive set of highly usable and connected administrative solutions from invoicing to accounting and adjacent commercial services such as web-site building.

Tide has nearly 800,000 SME members in the UK (14% market share) and more than 800,000 SMEs in India. Tide launched in Germany in May 2024 and in France in September 2025. Tide has also been recognised with the Great Place to Work certification three years in a row. Tide has been funded by Anthemis, the Apax Digital Funds, Augmentum Fintech, Creandum, Salica Investments, Latitude, LocalGlobe, SBI Group, Speedinvest and TPG, amongst others. It employs more than 2,500 Tideans worldwide. Tide’s long-term ambition is to be the leading business management platform globally.

About The Rise Funds

The Rise Funds are a core pillar of TPG's global impact investing platform. Founded in 2016 by TPG in partnership with Bono and Jeff Skoll, The Rise Funds invest behind impact entrepreneurs and growth-stage, high potential, mission-driven companies that are focused on building and scaling solutions to the world’s most complex challenges. The Rise Funds deliver capabilities and expertise across a wide variety of sectors and countries at scale, focusing on opportunities in climate and decarbonization, education, financial inclusion, healthcare, and impact technology.

TPG’s Impact Platform is the world’s largest of its kind, managing approximately $29 billion in assets across a family of funds that pursue non-concessionary returns and social and environmental impact at scale through growth equity, private equity, and infrastructure investing strategies.

For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/platforms/impact/the-rise-funds.