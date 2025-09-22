Sunflower Bank Partners with Livestrong for Cancer Support and Awareness

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunflower Bank has announced a new partnership with Livestrong, an Austin, TX-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those impacted by cancer. This connection reinforces the bank’s ongoing commitment to the fight against cancer, both in Texas and across its entire footprint, while building on its continued support for cancer awareness initiatives and community health programs.

Suzanne Stone, President & CEO of Livestrong reflected on the partnership: “Sunflower Bank is helping us put life-changing tools directly into the hands of people facing cancer. By making the Livestrong Guidebook available in their branches and stepping forward as a presenting sponsor of the Livestrong Challenge, they’re showing what it means to stand with survivors and families in a meaningful, lasting way.”

The partnership introduces two components that combine the mission and resources of Sunflower Bank and Livestrong:

Community Guidebook Partner: Sunflower Bank branches will distribute hard copies of Livestrong’s Guidebook & Planner free of charge, starting with pilot locations in Austin and Dripping Springs, TX. These guidebooks, which usually carry a cost, are essential tools that help patients, and their loved ones, organize medical information, navigate treatment, and manage life after a cancer diagnosis.

Livestrong Challenge Presenting Sponsorship: Sunflower Bank will continue to serve as a presenting sponsor of the annual Livestrong Challenge, which brings more than 1,000 participants together in Austin each year to cycle, run, and walk in support of cancer survivors and their families.

“We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Livestrong, an organization that shares our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of the people in our communities,” said Matt Lamb, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sunflower Bank. “This is a tremendous opportunity to make a tangible difference and continue our efforts to help raise cancer awareness and support those affected.”

About Sunflower Bank

With $8.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, bank headquarters in Dallas, TX, 71 licensed branches in seven states, and mortgage capabilities in 43 states, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives. FirstSun Capital Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSUN) is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A. and is headquartered in Denver, CO. First National 1870 is a division of Sunflower Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. To learn more visit: SunflowerBank.com

About Livestrong

Established in 1997 with a mission to address the often-overlooked challenges in cancer care, Livestrong has supported more than 10 million cancer survivors. Notably, Livestrong played a pivotal role in establishing survivorship as a formal field of study in the cancer space. Livestrong’s empowering work includes programs to encourage physical activity after cancer treatment, assistance for people whose treatment affects fertility, and a library of information available for free online. Livestrong also creates and funds community programs that focus on the day-to-day concerns of survivors and works with policymakers and institutions to change how the world faces cancer. Livestrong.org