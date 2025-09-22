Two-Time Grand Slam Champion Coco Gauff Chooses flyExclusive to Be Her Premier Private Jet Travel Partner

KINSTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: FLYX) (“flyExclusive” or the “Company”), a leading provider of premium private jet travel services, announced today that two-time Grand Slam Champion and top-ranked American woman tennis star Coco Gauff joined the Company as Global Brand Ambassador.

With flyExclusive as her official private aviation travel partner, Gauff, her team and her family will travel exclusively on flyExclusive’s owned and operated private jet fleet to destinations along the WTA Tour and everywhere in between.

“Traveling for tournaments and training can be demanding, but the fleet flexibility, personal service, and quality that flyExclusive provides, allows me to relax and focus on my game. As I’ve flown with flyExclusive, it has become very clear that the flyExclusive family has an unparalleled work ethic, an all-in attitude, and strives to win every day. I greatly admire their commitment to their passengers, their community and their craft, and look forward to traveling with them,” Gauff said.

Coco Gauff is one of the most passionate, determined and inspirational players in professional tennis and has had a spectacular rise since she defeated her inspiration, Venus Williams, in 2019 at Wimbledon at the age of 15. Since then, Coco has earned 10 singles titles and 10 doubles titles, winning her first Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open in 2023 and her second in 2025 at the French Open. She also represented the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and again in 2024 at the Paris Olympic Games, where she served as a U.S. flag bearer during the opening ceremony. Off the court, Gauff supports several causes including the Coco Gauff Tennis Scholarship Program.

“Coco embodies the qualities we try to live by at flyExclusive. She’s hardworking, a humble professional, and uses her platform for a larger cause. I am delighted to welcome Coco, her loved ones, and her team to the flyExclusive family and to give them complete peace of mind every time they fly,” said Jim Segrave, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of flyExclusive.

Brentton Jones, Senior Vice President of Fractional Ownership Programs and Jet Club Memberships at flyExclusive said, “Coco, her father Corey, and the family have been very refreshing to work with. As a former professional sports executive with the NFL, and now a part of the flyExclusive family for over half a decade, I can compare from experience, and team Coco is one of the most professional groups that I have ever had the pleasure of getting to know. Her tireless approach to elevating her game through the balance of finesse, power and grit mirrors the flyExclusive way and makes her the perfect fit for us. We look forward to working with her for years to come.”

For more information on flyExclusive’s fleet and capabilities, please visit www.flyexclusive.com or contact Brentton Jones, Senior Vice President, Fractional Ownership Programs and Jet Club Memberships, at bjones@flyexclusive.com.

ABOUT FLYEXCLUSIVE

flyExclusive is a vertically integrated, FAA-certificated air carrier providing private jet experiences by offering customers a choice of on-demand charter, Jet Club, and fractional ownership programs to destinations across the globe. flyExclusive has one of the world’s largest fleets of Cessna Citation aircraft, and it operates a combined total of approximately 100 jets, ranging from light to large cabin sizes. The company manages all aspects of the customer experience, ensuring that every flight is on a modern, comfortable, and safe aircraft. flyExclusive’s in-house repair station, aircraft paint, cabin interior renovation, and avionics installation capabilities, are all provided from its campus headquarters in Kinston, North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.