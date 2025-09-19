Striking Out Cancer: Virtual, Inc. and Team Russo Make a Difference at Fenway

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc., a leading provider of professional services for membership-based organizations, is proud to sponsor Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway presented by DraftKings on September 20. Each year, the event gives patients and supporters a unique opportunity to play on the field at Fenway Park and raise critical funds for cancer research and patient care.

Thanks to the generosity of participants and supporters, Jimmy Fund Day has raised more than $9 million since 1992, helping countless patients and families in the fight against cancer.

Virtual has supported Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway since 2007, when client Bob Russo, former General Manager of the PCI Security Standards Council, invited the company to sponsor his family’s Team Russo. Bob’s son, Rob, was a longtime Dana-Farber patient whose resilience inspired the creation of Team Russo, which has now raised more than $2 million for Dana-Farber and The Jimmy Fund.

“Supporting Jimmy Fund Day is incredibly meaningful for all of us at Virtual and reflects our commitment to helping organizations make their mark on the world,” said Andy Freed, CEO of Virtual, Inc. “Over the years, our involvement has become deeply personal — from witnessing the courage of patients like Rob Russo, to experiencing our own battles with cancer. Every year, walking onto the field and seeing patients and our staff share these moments, we are reminded that together we can make a real mark on the world. We are proud to continue standing with The Jimmy Fund and Team Russo in striking out cancer.”

“We’re grateful to Virtual, Inc. for their 18+ years of generosity at Jimmy Fund Day,” said Caitlin Fink, Vice President of the Jimmy Fund. “We are thrilled to have them on our team as we work together to lessen the burden of cancer for patients and their families.”

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped Dana-Farber save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, X, and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

Dana-Farber provides the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual, Inc. is a top provider of professional services for associations, consortia, and other membership-based organizations. From strategic planning and membership services to credentialing, finance, events, and technology solutions, Virtual delivers tailored support that drives growth, improves operations, and enhances member engagement. Learn more at: https://www.virtualinc.com.