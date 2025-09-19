Tanner Health and Healthliant Ventures Partner with Incision USA on Innovative OR Solutions

CARROLLTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanner Health and Healthliant Ventures are pleased to announce a partnership with Incision USA, a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting surgical teams with intuitive, clinician-designed tools that foster confidence, well-being and efficiency.

With Incision’s Assist and Academy solutions, operating room (OR) staff can confidently prepare for surgical cases by giving them on-demand access to surgeon preferences, team workflows, visual OR setup guides and surgical training courses.

By leveraging digital solutions, Incision supports the likelihood of a better perioperative team performance, ultimately contributing to improved patient care and hospital efficiency.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Tanner Health and Healthliant to support the dedicated professionals in their operating rooms,” said Ritsaart van Montfrans, CEO of Incision. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating a confident, well-supported OR environment — one where every team member feels prepared, valued and empowered to deliver the best possible care. Together, we’re building a foundation for surgical excellence that benefits both patients and providers.”

Today, Incision’s platforms are used by healthcare professionals in approximately 300 hospitals across more than 20 countries. With deep roots in surgical education and perioperative care, as well as a growing team of experienced OR specialists, Incision develops solutions that help teams feel prepared and empowered.

With these solutions, Incision supports surgical teams to reduce stress, improve collaboration and deliver safer, more efficient care ­— all while preserving the wisdom and teamwork that drive great outcomes.

Incision’s customers have reported stronger team preparedness and measurable improvements across the OR.

More than 90% of users feel better prepared for procedures, and 70% say that the solution reduces stress. It has also led to a 15% reduction in turnaround time across all service lines and, on average, saves enough time to comfortably add one extra case per operating room per day in high-volume hospitals. This is vital to a successful surgical unit dedicated to positive outcomes for its patients.

“It’s clear that Incision’s digital tools enhance patient outcomes and help surgical teams be more successful, and we are excited to bring similar improvements to west Georgia and east Alabama,” said Greg Schulenburg, CEO of Healthliant Ventures. “This partnership is another example of our commitment to innovation: giving our providers access to cutting-edge technology and delivering world-class care to the communities we serve.”

About Incision USA

Incision USA is a healthcare technology company supporting surgical and sterile processing teams with the knowledge and tools they need to work more confidently and efficiently. With Incision Assist, the ConfidentOR™ solution for surgical case preparation and surgeon preferences, and Incision Academy, a digital, accredited education platform, Incision helps teams improve onboarding, reduce turnover times and strengthen confidence and knowledge in the operating room and sterile processing department. Learn more at incision.care.

About Healthliant Ventures

Healthliant Ventures was born out of the idea of Tanner Health being a strategic partner to healthcare startups seeking to validate their products or services, expand their offerings through co-development and market them to other health systems and types of customers. Healthliant Ventures is dedicated to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships and transforming the way health care is delivered. Committed to advancing the industry, Healthliant Ventures focuses on developing innovative technologies and driving impactful change across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at healthliant.com.

About Tanner Health

Tanner Health is a five-hospital non-profit health system providing convenient, personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner Health physicians and staff provide the latest technology and treatment options to advance the health of its patients. In addition to its regional hospitals and care centers, Tanner operates Tanner Medical Group, one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups. Learn more at tanner.org.