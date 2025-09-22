Prudential and LPL Collaborate to Expand Access to Retirement Security

NEWARK, N.J. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prudential Financial, Inc. and LPL Financial LLC today announced a further expansion of their relationship, as the two firms collaborate to bring to market an Insurance Overlay retirement lifetime income strategy for LPL’s managed accounts platform.

The solution will be designed to reach financial advisors who do not typically use protected lifetime income and other insurance-led retirement solutions in their wealth management practices today. Recent “Peak 65” research shows that more than 11,000 Americans are turning 65 every day1. And although people also are living longer than ever, only a small fraction of the $34 trillion in retail retirement assets today are protected against longevity risk and retirement sequence of returns risk caused by market volatility1.

“We are excited about this opportunity to deepen our already strong relationship, reaching an even broader set of advisors within LPL’s industry-leading network,” said Ann Nanda, head of Future Growth Initiatives and Distribution Enablement at Prudential Retirement Strategies. “Our pioneering work together will expand access to retirement security, helping more clients protect their life’s work, so they can live better lives, longer.”

This solution will result in offering multiple Prudential individual, insurance-based retirement products for consideration by LPL’s network of 29,000 financial advisors. This also follows the recently launched strategic relationship and integration of Prudential Advisors, Prudential’s U.S. retail arm, onto the LPL Financial wealth management platform.

“Our collaboration with Prudential marks a significant step forward in how we empower advisors and clients to secure their retirement futures,” said Cheri Belski, executive vice president and head of LPL Investment Management Solutions. “Retirement strategies are at the heart of our mission, and we’re making them a central focus of our ongoing innovation. By investing deeply in retirement solutions like the Insurance Overlay, LPL is dedicated to helping advisors deliver lasting income security to clients — today and for years to come.”

1 The Peak 65 Zone is Here. J. Fichtner, PhD, 2024.

