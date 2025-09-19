-

Cardinals & Lumifi Announce New Partnership

Off the Field, Cardinals Add a New Layer of Defense With Local Cybersecurity Firm

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona Cardinals Football Club and Lumifi, a Scottsdale-based cybersecurity leader, have entered a multi-year partnership built on defense, innovation, and local pride.

Just as defense wins games on the field, the Cardinals now turn to Lumifi to defend the organization from cyber threats by safeguarding the team’s technology with trusted, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. The partnership strengthens the Cardinals’ cybersecurity posture while positioning the organization as a league leader in digital innovation.

“Cybersecurity has become a major priority across every industry and its importance will only continue to grow,” said Michael Bidwill, Owner of the Cardinals and Chairman of the NFL’s Security and Conduct Committee. “We are proud to partner with Lumifi, a local company that is leading the way in this critical space.”

“The Cardinals understand defense inside and out,” said Michael Malone, Lumifi CEO. “We’re honored to safeguard their organization, raise the bar, and be the bearer of cybersecurity excellence across the NFL."

As an Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Cardinals, Lumifi will be showcased through stadium signage, digital platforms, and gameday activations, while also serving as Presenting Partner of the Cardinals Mobile App. Beyond visibility, the partnership creates opportunities to connect business leaders and decision-makers across the Valley through strategic networking events.

This alliance unites two Arizona brands with one mission: protecting what matters most and leading the way in excellence on the field, in business, and in our community.

ABOUT LUMIFI:

Lumifi is a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, offering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions to organizations of all sizes. Founded in Arizona, Lumifi has rapidly expanded its global footprint, serving clients across various industries. The company's innovative ShieldVision platform combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time threat detection and response. With a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center and a team of expert cybersecurity professionals, Lumifi ensures robust protection against evolving cyber threats. For more information, visit www.lumifi.com.

Contacts

Jackie Kelly
VP of Marketing
marketing@lumificyber.com

